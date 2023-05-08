Lemon Perfect Introduces Refreshing Twist to Lineup with New Watermelon Flavor

The new summer-inspired flavored lemon water will be available in all Costco stores nationwide for a limited time only

ATLANTA, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, announced today the launch of its newest flavor, Watermelon, and a limited-time retail expansion in Costco stores nationwide. Timed perfectly with summer, this refreshing addition to the Lemon Perfect lineup and increased national availability make it even easier for consumers to stock up and stay hydrated.

This new flavor features the sweet taste of sun-ripened watermelons and the benefits of antioxidant vitamin C from real organic lemons squeezed into every bottle. Like all Lemon Perfect flavors, it contains zero sugar. Lemon Perfect's new Watermelon flavor will be available in all Costco warehouses through May 21st in 15-bottle variety packs, alongside three of the brand's top flavors - Original Lemon , Peach Raspberry , and Kiwi Star Fruit .

"Our watermelon flavor was a two-year journey from idea to landing in Costco this week," said Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. "I'm proud of the work that our team put into commercializing our newest flavor and thrilled that Costco members nationwide can try it first as part of a mouthwatering four-flavor variety pack."

With over 12,000 net new outlets in 2022 and more than $60 million in projected retail sales for 2023, Lemon Perfect is well positioned to continue to quickly gain share in the flavor-enhanced water category.

In addition to Costco, Lemon Perfect is currently available in various natural and conventional retailers across all 50 states, including Publix, Kroger, Whole Foods, Albertsons, CVS, Target, and many more.

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a delicious and refreshing flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by half a squeezed organic lemon in every bottle, Lemon Perfect contains only five calories, is high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and is proudly certified Plastic Neutral.

Lemon Perfect is the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category* and is widely considered to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to sustainably reimagine bottled water by promoting healthy, great-tasting hydration—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide, on Amazon, and on lemonperfect.com . The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

*Source: Nielsen Total FMCG + Convenience L52 period ending 4/22/2023

