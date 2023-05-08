WNBA Legend Sheryl Swoopes Joins DICK'S Sporting Goods and Nike for Third Annual It's Her Shot Tour Designed to Empower Young Female Athletes to Take Their Place on the Court

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and Nike (NYSE: NKE) announced their third annual It's Her Shot campaign with a six-city tour stopping in Los Angeles, Seattle, Las Vegas, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York City. The tour aims to create a space for girls to find joy in play, feel seen, safe, confident, empowered, and connected. WNBA Legend and three-time WNBA MVP, Sheryl Swoopes, will join DICK'S and Nike at each stop of the 2023 It's Her Shot tour, along with past and present WNBA players and other notable basketball figures in each respective city.

"It's Her Shot" events include:

pick-up games

pro-led practice drills

courtside chats with professional players, coaches, and legends

product giveaways and photo opportunities

appearances by the famous Hoopbus

and sports bra fittings because proper fit allows athletes to move with comfort and confidence on the court.

As part of this year's tour, The DICK'S Foundation will provide $120,000 in grant funding to help community partners create safe spaces for girls to play basketball year-round.

It's Her Shot events are free to attend with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Athletes between 8 – 18 years old are eligible to participate and can sign-up online at itshershotevents.com. This year's tour dates and locations are as follows:

May 13 – Los Angeles , Poinsettia Recreation Center

June 10 – Seattle , UW Tacoma YMCA

July 16 – Las Vegas , Lied Boys & Girls Club

August 26 – Chicago , Seward Park

September 23 – Atlanta , TBA

October 28 – NYC, TBA

Ahead of the 2023 It's Her Shot tour, all hired female clinicians will participate in an official coaches training program through The Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport which seeks to integrate healing-centered coaching and play more deeply into sports.

It's Her Shot debuted on the famed courts of Venice Beach in 2021 and has since stopped in six cities, hosted more than 2,000 youth athletes, and donated nearly $150,000 to youth organizations across the country.

"The attention women's basketball is commanding right now is incredible and a positive indication of where the game is headed," said Mark Rooks, Vice President, Category Marketing and Partnerships at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Through this year's It's Her Shot tour we hope to continue the momentum at the grassroots level, create long-term impact in local communities and inspire young female athletes to build connections, play with confidence and take their place on the court. Nike has been a great partner and we look forward to working with them again this year."

"At Nike, basketball is more than just a game, it's our soul. And we're excited to be part of bringing the sport to a new generation of young athletes through more grassroots opportunities like Nike x DICK'S It's Her Shot tour. We believe that through our partnership with DICK'S and the continuation of It's Her Shot, we can invite youth to find their confidence on and off the court and celebrate the power of sport and community," said Sarah Mensah, VP/GM, North America, NIKE, Inc.

