Armstrong Transport Group Named a Top 20 Brokerage Firm by Transport Topics

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Armstrong Transport Group ("Armstrong," or the "Company"), a leading non-asset-based logistics provider, proudly earned a #19 ranking on this year's Transport Topics Top Brokerage Firms list. Based on gross revenue, the list is an annual ranking of the largest 3PL organizations in the U.S., placing Armstrong among the nation's top 20 brokerage firms.

Armstrong Transport Group Logo (PRNewswire)

Transport Topics released its annual Top 100 list of the largest logistics companies in North America based on gross revenue for the most recent 12-month period. Armstrong ranks #59 among all third-party logistics providers competing in this market. The list features the industry's top freight brokerage firms, air and ocean freight forwarders, dry storage and refrigerated warehouse operators and dedicated contract carriers.

"Being recognized as a leading freight brokerage is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Armstrong and continued support from our loyal customers," said Cameron Ramsdell, Armstrong Transport Group's CEO. "We see this as an opportunity to push even further toward our goal of sustained growth while continuing to provide the superior service that has us on track to become one of the industry's largest, most differentiated transportation companies."

"With the historic supply chain disruptions of the last few years receding into the past, third-party logistics providers have been adjusting to normalizing freight market conditions while working to build more efficient and resilient supply chains for the future," said Seth Clevenger, Transport Topics' managing editor of features. "The Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies list offers an updated look at how the industry's largest 3PLs are adapting to this shifting business landscape."

To learn who made the list, visit Transport Topics at https://www.ttnews.com/logistics/rankings/2023 .

For more information on Armstrong Transport Group, visit www.armstrongtransport.com or follow us on LinkedIn @armstrongtransportgroup and Facebook @atgfr8.

About Armstrong Transport Group

Armstrong Transport Group is a leading non-asset-based logistics provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more than 15 years, Armstrong has provided solutions for moving and managing freight in a complex and evolving marketplace. The service-centric, technology-forward company excels at connecting shippers and carrier partners through its 60,000+ multimodal carrier network. With its proprietary technology platform and integrated tools, Armstrong saves money for shippers, increases earnings for carriers, and creates efficiencies for freight agents. Recognized as a Top 25 Freight Brokerage in North America, Armstrong's top-tier logistics experts are located across 150 freight agent offices. For more information about Armstrong Transport Group, visit www.armstrongtransport.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Armstrong Transport Group