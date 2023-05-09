CEO Mark Allayev Gives Back: Donates over $500,000 to Charitable Organizations

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mark Allayev, the CEO of Funders App, Blaze Vapors, and 24 Capital, has recently made a generous donation of over $500,000 to various charitable organizations. These organizations include Chabad of Golden Beach, Chabad Lubovitch of Montana, The Center Aventura, Young Israel of Sunny Isles, Netzach Foundation, and Shaarei Zion. Through these donations, Mark has shown his commitment to supporting charitable causes in his community.

Mark Allayev - CEO, Funders App (CNW Group/Funders App) (PRNewswire)

Mark's journey over the past five years has been challenging, with events such as the pandemic and global conflicts. Despite the obstacles he faced, Mark was determined to give back to the community as best he could.

The organizations that received Mark's donations provide valuable services and support to those in need, including education, healthcare, and community outreach. Chabad of Golden Beach is dedicated to providing support and guidance to the Jewish community in Golden Beach, Florida. Chabad Lubovitch of Monta aims to educate the local community about the Jewish faith and provide spiritual guidance. The Center Aventura provides counseling services, job placement, and financial assistance to those in need in the Aventura area. Young Israel of Sunny Isles is a synagogue that provides religious services and educational programs for the Jewish community. Netzach Foundation provides support and services to families and individuals affected by mental illness, and Shaarei Zion is a religious organization that provides support to the Jewish community.

"I believe that it is our duty to give back to those who are less fortunate and to help those who are in need," said Mark Allayev. "I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had in my life, and I feel fortunate to be able to support organizations that are doing such important work in our community."

Mark's commitment to giving back to his community despite the challenges he has faced is a testament to his character and dedication to making a positive impact. His generosity has made a significant impact on the lives of those in need and serves as an inspiration to others to give back and support their local communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Funders App