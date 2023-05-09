FLEXIBLE, HOSPITALITY-DRIVEN LIVING MODEL HITS HOLLYWOOD

Sentral Opens Third Community in Los Angeles, Welcomes Two New Bay Area Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral , the leading full-service residential hospitality company, today announced the newest addition, Sentral at Inspire Hollywood, to its expanding portfolio of innovative, flexible living communities. The property, developed by Bond Companies , is Sentral's third community in Los Angeles. Sentral will also assume management of two new communities opening this spring in the Bay Area: The Rise Walnut Creek (1380 North California Boulevard); and The Fitzgerald (2750 19th Street) in San Francisco.

New flexible living, residential hospitality community in Hollywood with expansive rooftop deck.

Located at 1530 Cassil Place, between Hollywood and Sunset Boulevards, Sentral at Inspire Hollywood boasts an unparalleled residential experience enhanced by art and design that harnesses the local creative spirit. The community features level-upon-level of eight outdoor decks, courtyards and living spaces enhanced by fire pits, water features, two "living" green walls, TVs for gaming, a demonstration kitchen, barbecue areas and more.

"We look forward to bringing Sentral's flexible living offering to the famed Hollywood neighborhood, and our luxury residential hospitality platform to these extraordinary communities in the Bay Area," said Jon Slavet, Chief Executive Officer at Sentral. "Driven by the continued consumer demand for flexible living options, as well as elevated hospitality amenities, we are excited to expand Sentral's footprint throughout California."

Sentral at Inspire Hollywood tapped the creative visions of multiple top design firms, including DE Architects AIA , a Santa Monica-based architectural firm. The building's exterior spaces were designed in partnership with SQLA , an international landscape architecture firm, and the first- and fourth-floor community spaces were designed by Estudio Cano Lasso , a renowned design firm based in Madrid, Spain.

The main rooftop deck — designed in collaboration with film industry production design firm Jet Sets — is among the largest in Los Angeles and features expansive views from the ocean to Downtown LA to the famed Hollywood sign.

A total of 200 designer-furnished and unfurnished apartment homes are outfitted with sleek finishes, including quartz countertops and the latest tech, such as smart lock keyless entry and community-wide 1 gigabyte connected WiFi. Select apartments also boast dynamic pieces from Ori , the design studio that specializes in creating elegantly designed Expandable Apartments for the future. Sentral at Inspire Hollywood is the first Ori rental property in Hollywood and the Ori Expandable Apartments are the first in Los Angeles to include the brand's stylish and coveted Cloud Beds and Pocket Closets, designed to double living space.

"Our focus is to create a personality around every one of our award-winning projects, and we recognize in Sentral a management partner that shares our vision to create a unique and meaningful residential experience," said Larry Bond, Co-Founder and Chairman of Bond Companies. "When it comes to residential development, we firmly believe that flexible living is the future of the industry, matching the needs and lifestyle of the creative community that seeks out our Inspire-branded projects, and we look forward to making Sentral at Inspire Hollywood home. Sentral is a pioneer in defining this emerging category and has a proven track record in flexible living that yields a higher return while simultaneously capturing the highest reputation rankings, and we are looking forward to bringing this to Hollywood together."

Bay Area Community Openings

The Rise at Walnut Creek is a 97-apartment residential community that opened in April in Walnut Creek, CA. The community draws on the vibrancy of its downtown location, balanced with relaxing, spacious floor plans and thoughtfully designed amenities, including a landscaped roof deck, social lounge and fitness hub. The Fitzgerald has 63 apartments and opens in May in San Francisco, CA. The community is a quaint urban retreat designed with artisanal appeal and curated amenities, including an inviting lounge, an indoor-outdoor fitness studio and a lush rooftop terrace.

For more information on Sentral at Inspire Hollywood and Sentral's new Bay Area communities, visit www.sentral.com

About Sentral

Sentral is the leading full-service residential hospitality company, enabling Class A owners to unlock more NOI and asset value, while enhancing customer experience and reputation. The company is redefining home for the modern renter by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into dynamic any-length-of-stay communities in the nation's most coveted cities. Sentral delivers flexible living services, authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that enhances operational efficiency. The company manages over $5 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate Hotels, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. Sentral is headquartered in San Francisco and Denver. Sentral.com @SentralLife

