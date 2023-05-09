Forum Health's Phenomenal Growth Triggers Hiring Spree to Meet Rising Functional and Integrative Medicine Healthcare Demand

FLINT, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC the leading nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers announces a major period of expansion and hiring growth. This comes in response to increasing demand for a root-cause approach to care from the company's growing patient base.

Forum Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Forum Health LLC) (PRNewswire)

Expanding across multiple states is the addition of four top-tier medical providers in Bloomingdale, IL, Chicago, IL , Greenville, SC, and Madison, WI . Milani Philip, FNP-BC , Andrew Eliszewski, DC , Ashlea Bates, FNP-BC , and Mone't Johnson, RN , bring extensive expertise to Forum Health's network, enhancing the organization's growing patient needs.

"With this influx of talent, Forum Health continues to be the top choice for patient-centered, integrative care that goes beyond conventional medicine," says Adam Puttkammer , President of Forum Health. "Adding these skilled professionals also comes at the perfect time. They each offer something unique to our organization that will enable us to continue expanding our services."

Forum Health has made substantial investments over the last several years to ensure its team of healthcare professionals is well-equipped and knowledgeable in providing cutting-edge care. This commitment has led to a steady increase in new patients and an overwhelming demand for more healthcare services such as medical weight loss, bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, treatment of chronic conditions, sexual health, and much more.

Phil Hagerman , CEO of Forum Health, shared his enthusiasm for the organization's rapid growth stating, "Our clinics are motivated by the direction of our company and the opportunities to positively impact our patients. It will help us further our mission of redefining healthcare with advanced treatments and technology, data analytics and collaborative relationships."

Forum Health's expeditious growth and the addition of experienced providers are a testament to the increasing demand for personalized healthcare services. As more individuals seek a holistic approach to care, Forum Health is poised to continue revolutionizing the industry and improving patient outcomes.

For more, visit www.forumhealth.com .

About Forum Health

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine. Our providers take a root-cause approach to care by exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Forum Health, LLC