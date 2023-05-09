Heffernan Insurance Brokers Entity Acquires Stitz & Associates

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heffernan Insurance Brokers, one of the largest full-service, independent insurance brokerage firms in the United States, has acquired Stitz & Associates located in Kirkwood, Missouri. Drew Stitz, President of Stitz & Associates, and the other Stitz team members have joined Heffernan Insurance Brokers' small business division, HeffDirect, effective May 1, 2023.

Founded in 1989, Stitz & Associates focuses on consulting, implementing, and servicing group employer health, individual health and Medicare insurance clients. Serving Missouri and the greater Midwest, Stitz & Associates is a single-source destination for clients providing services that include employee benefits and outsourced backroom solutions for commercial clients, and supplemental and enrollment assistance for individuals.

"Stitz & Associates is fortunate to find such a great partner with the Heffernan team," said Drew Stitz, now a Senior Vice President of Heffernan Insurance Brokers. "I am confident we will be able to add client value from all the additional resources and continue to deliver the same high level of personal service."

"Drew and his team bring experience and expertise in employee benefits and Medicare that are an ideal complement to the services provided by our small business division. We look forward to seeing the continued success and expanded growth for HeffDirect with the addition of Stitz & Associates," said F. Michael Heffernan, President and CEO of Heffernan Insurance Brokers.

