Primrose Schools® Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards in 2023 American Business Awards®

ATLANTA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools® received the highest honor as the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards, one for PR Campaign of the Year in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category and another for Marketing Campaign of the Year in the Education and Training category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®. From the team members at the Primrose National Support Center and the franchise owners for each individual school who are passionate about delivering a high-quality early learning experience to the teachers and school leadership who go above and beyond, this recognition represents Primrose's commitment to service excellence for more than 40 years.

Primrose Schools received top recognition as the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the 2023 American Business Awards. (PRNewswire)

Primrose Schools won the Gold PR Campaign of the Year award for establishing and executing the inaugural National Day of Belongingness on September 29 to help children feel included and nurture respect, kindness and understanding from an early age through books, at-home activities and other resources.

The Gold Stevie for Marketing Campaign of the Year is in recognition of its integrated marketing campaign created to promote Primrose's first Ready, Set, Robotics! challenge and STEM-based curriculum, which is modeled after the design thinking process of major engineering universities and enables young students to engage with an interactive robot named Dash through coding, mazes and special missions.

"We are committed to continued innovation in each area of the Primrose system as we continue to provide a premium education experience to children and families across America," said Tim Roush, Chief Marketing Officer of Primrose Schools. "I want to congratulate our franchise owners and the entire marketing team on this incredible honor."

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Primrose Schools®

Primrose Schools is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 480 Primrose schools in 33 states today. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The Primrose-exclusive Balanced Learning® approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence, and compassion. For more information, visit www.PrimroseSchools.com, connect with us on Facebook and Twitter, explore our blog, sign up for our emails and find a Primrose school near you.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Primrose Schools is the nation's leader in providing a premier early education and care experience. (PRNewsFoto/Primrose Schools) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primrose Schools