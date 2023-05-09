Tango Named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 Best Workplaces List

Tango Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango , the browser extension and desktop application that automatically generates how-to guides while you work, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2023. The list represents a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in building exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether in-person or remotely.

At Tango, 100% of employees reported feeling valued

"We are proud to be recognized by Inc. as a 2023 Best Workplace alongside some of the most dynamic, people-centric companies," said Ken Babcock, Tango's CEO and Co-Founder. "We've built a lot of amazing products and features since Tango was founded in 2020, but the most important thing we've built is a culture and team that enable these products to come to life."

Tango, a fully remote company with 40 employees, is one of the honorees selected out of thousands of submissions. Each nominated company completed an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which evaluated the company's management effectiveness, perks, employee growth, and overall culture. Benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. At Tango, 100% of employees reported feeling valued by the company, and 96% reported feeling highly engaged at work.

Anonymous open-ended responses submitted by Tango team members include:

"Tango has undoubtedly been the highlight of my career. The team and its leaders welcome honest feedback, are receptive to suggestions, and create an environment that welcomes authenticity."

"This is hands down the best job I've ever had. Our culture is built around transparent communication and uplifting each other, and even when things are messy (which, it's a startup, sometimes they are), people act quickly and with care for each other."

"It's rare to find a company and team that's 100% remote but feels as connected as Tango's. My favorite thing about working here is that everybody takes ownership of the culture, knowing that we each have the power and responsibility to shape it. Tango does an incredible job of making everybody feel welcome, seen, heard, and supported, no matter where we work or what our leadership level is."

"We often reference our core value of being Team First—focusing on lifting up others and rejecting selfish pursuits," Ken said. "That same spirit lives in our product. When team culture and product value reinforce each other, the combination drives powerful results."

About Tango

Tango takes the pain out of documenting processes by automatically generating how-to guides while you work. With our browser extension and desktop application, teams can easily capture, share, and scale their knowledge in a fraction of the time. We're on a mission to make knowledge sharing effortless so everyone can teach, learn, and do their best work. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

