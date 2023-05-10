Cetaris named the #1 Fleet Management Software Provider based on customer feedback

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cetaris, the maintenance management software for fleet and fixed assets, has been recognized by SoftwareReviews as a Leader in the Fleet Management software Data Quadrant report.

SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Fleet Management Data Quadrant Report, naming Cetaris a leader in the category with a best-in-class composite satisfaction score of 9.2/10. The Composite Score (CS) averages four different areas of evaluation by end users: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2023 Fleet Management Data Quadrant report recognizes the top software companies using authentic user reviews to evaluate and rate products. SoftwareReviews collects extensive customer experience reviews from business and IT professionals to produce detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

"Cetaris's mission has always been to help our customers have the highest ROI and lowest cost per mile," said Ric Bedard, CEO at Cetaris. "Being recognized by SoftwareReviews as the leading software is a testament to hard work, and the feedback and support of our forward-thinking customers. We're incredibly grateful for their reviews, their feedback, and for pushing us to build better solutions."

According to SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant, Cetaris received high satisfaction scores across nearly all categories, including Breadth of Features and Business Value Creation.

Breadth of Features

Cetaris ranked #1 for providing businesses with a wider range of tools and capabilities to achieve their goals.

Business Value Creation

Optimize performance and get more value for your investment with Cetaris, who ranked #1 for creating business value.

Here are some recent reviews that contributed to Cetaris' #1 ranking:

"Excellent support, drive toward savings and ROI, continuous innovation, ability to customize, and reporting capabilities."

-Information Technology, Transportation

"Specifically designed for the Maintenance Industry. Very user friendly and intuitive. Able to generate data with 1-2 clicks of a mouse. Very easy to use and generate information."

-Business Leader or Manager, Transportation

"Advanced features that outperform a major competitor that we used previously. Now we have a clearer path on tracking of the assets, parts, warranty, etc."

-Business Leader or Manager, Transportation

"The Cetaris team wants feedback and asked its users what we want them to improve or work on. Makes us part of the movement to make the product better and involve for the future."

-Operations, Transportation

Discover what other customers had to say about Cetaris, by viewing the rest of the report here.

View original content:

SOURCE Cetaris