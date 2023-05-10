SCHWAZZE ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OTCQX: SHWZ

Revenue Increases 26% to $40.0M Compared to $31.8M in Q1 2022

Income From Operations Grew to $5.6M Compared to ($4.8M) in Q1 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $14.5M, or 36% of Revenue, Compared to $7.9M, or 25% in Q1 2022

Company Generates $2.7M in Free Cash Flow (2)

Continues to Deepen Foothold in Colorado & New Mexico with Newly Signed Asset Purchases

DENVER, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Medicine Man Technologies Inc. operating as Schwazze, (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the first quarter ("Q1 2023").

WWW.SCHWAZZE.COM (CNW Group/Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Q1 2023 Financial Summary:

Revenues of $40.0M , an increase of 26% compared to $31.8M in Q1 2022

Gross Profit of $23.0M , an increase of 111% compared to $10.9M in Q1 2022

Operating Income of $5.6M , an increase of $10.4M compared to ( $4.8M ) in Q1 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $14.5M was 36.3% of revenue, compared to $7.9M and 24.7% of revenue for Q1 2022

Net Income of $1.7M , an increase of $28.5M compared to net loss of ( $26.8M ) in Q1 2022

Free Cash Flow (2) of $2.7M , a decrease of $3.0M compared to $5.7M in Q1 2022

Retail sales of $35.8M , an increase of 35% compared to $26.5M in Q1 2022

Accomplishments for Q1 2023

During the first quarter of 2023, Schwazze continued its expansion plans into Colorado and New Mexico. In Colorado, the Company entered into definitive agreements to acquire two Smokey's retail dispensaries in Fort Collins and Garden City, as well as Standing Akimbo, the largest medical dispensary in Colorado. In New Mexico, the Company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 14 retail dispensaries, one manufacturing and one cultivation facility from Everest. These acquisitions continue to deepen Company's foothold in Colorado and New Mexico with a total dispensary count to-date of 60, as well as three manufacturing facilities and six operating cultivation facilities.

Recent 2023 Developments

In January, we announced new Chief Financial Officer, Forrest Hoffmaster

In February, we announced new Chief Legal Officer, Christine Jones

In March, we opened two new R.Greenleaf locations in New Mexico – Albuquerque and Carlsbad

In March, we launched an enhanced customer ecommerce platform in New Mexico for the R.Greenleaf retail banner

In April, we launched the expansion of our in-house product portfolio with a new pre-ground, ready-to-roll flower brand, EDW or Every Day Weed

In May, we announced new Executive Vice President of Commercial Sales, Chris Driessen

In May, we launched an enhanced custom e-commerce platform in Colorado for the Emerald Fields retail banner

"To date, we have opened, acquired, or announced pending acquisitions of 60 dispensaries with six operating cultivations and three manufacturing facilities across Colorado and New Mexico," stated Justin Dye, CEO of Schwazze. "We believe our growing variety of retail brands resonate strongly with our cannabis customers, and the team is well-positioned to play offense as we continue to strengthen our position for shareholders."

"Schwazze continues to gain significant momentum in its performance year-over-year despite a continued challenging environment, particularly in Colorado," said Nirup Krishnamurthy, President of Schwazze. "We are excited about the pending acquisitions in our portfolio and the forthcoming retail banners of Standing Akimbo and Everest. In addition, the expansion of our in-house product portfolio with the launch of our pre-ground, ready-to-roll flower brand, EDW, provides our consumers with more variety in product selection.

Q1 2023 Results of Operations

Consolidated First Quarter revenues of $40 million dollars increased $8.2 million dollars or 26% compared to $31.8 million dollars for the same quarter last year. Quarter over quarter revenues remain flat as is seasonally typical for the industry.

Income from operations was $5.6 million dollars and improved $10.4 million dollars over the ($4.8) million dollar loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023 was $14.5 million dollars or 36.3% of revenue compared to $7.9 million dollars or 24.7% of revenue for the same period last year. We ended the quarter with $35 million in cash.

Total cost of goods and services was $17.0 million dollars compared to $20.8 million for the same period last year, representing a $3.8 million dollar decrease or 18.6%. This was primarily due to overall cost improvements due to vertical integration in New Mexico.

As a result, gross profit increased to $23.0 million dollars or 58% of total revenue compared to $10.9 million dollars or 34% for the same quarter last year with quarter over quarter improvement as compared to $23 million or 57% of total revenue in Q4 2022.

Total Operating Expenses totaled $17.4 million dollars for Q1 2023 as compared to $15.7 million for Q1 2022, representing an increase of $1.7 million dollars driven by payroll tax refunds offset by intangible asset amortization related to non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments from 2022 acquisitions reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses.

Other income for Q1 2023 was $758 thousand dollars, compared to other expense of $20.7 million dollars for the same quarter last year. The year-over-year change in other income/expense was driven by the accounting revaluation of the derivative liability related to the convertible note.

As a result, Schwazze generated Net Income of $1.7 million dollars compared to a Net Loss of ($26.8) million dollars for Q1 2023.

Forrest Hoffmaster, CFO for Schwazze commented, "While weathering tough macro economic and industry specific conditions, our team continues to deliver disciplined improvements to the core business infrastructure with smart, accretive acquisitions within two highly competitively markets. We are pleased with our start to 2023, our ability to produce strong results, a desirable cash position, and free cash flow."

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, adjusted for other income, non-cash share-based compensation, one-time transaction related expenses, or other non-operating costs. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as it believes it better explains the results of its core business. (2) Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, represents cash flow from operations, adding back cash interest expense for the period, less capital expenditures for the period.



About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) (NEO: SHWZ) is building a premier vertically integrated regional cannabis company with assets in Colorado and New Mexico and will continue to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated regional leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition, deriving its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Since April 2020, Schwazze has acquired, opened, or announced the planned acquisition of 60 cannabis retail dispensaries (bannered as Star Buds, Emerald Fields, R. Greenleaf, Standing Akimbo, and Everest) as well as six operating cultivation facilities and three manufacturing plants across Colorado and New Mexico. In May 2021, Schwazze announced its Biosciences division, and in August 2021, it commenced home delivery services in Colorado.

Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing its part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intends," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "anticipate," "believe," "approximately," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future events or future operating or financial performance, although the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) regulatory limitations on our products and services and the uncertainty in the application of federal, state, and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws; (ii) our ability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (iii) our ability to identify, consummate, and integrate anticipated acquisitions; (iv) general industry and economic conditions; (v) our ability to access adequate capital upon terms and conditions that are acceptable to us; (vi) our ability to pay interest and principal on outstanding debt when due; (vii) volatility in credit and market conditions; (viii) the loss of one or more key executives or other key employees; and (ix) other risks and uncertainties related to the cannabis market and our business strategy. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

For the Periods Ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



March 31,

December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 35,166,629

$ 38,949,253 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

4,590,159



4,471,978 Inventory

25,577,433



22,554,182 Note receivable – current, net

-



11,944 Marketable securities, net of unrealized gain of $1,816 and loss of $39,270, respectively

456,099



454,283 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,330,194



5,293,393 Total current assets

74,120,514



71,735,033 Non-current assets









Fixed assets, net accumulated depreciation of $5,880,513 and $4,899,977, respectively

29,332,369



27,089,026 Investments

2,000,000



2,000,000 Goodwill

64,479,817



94,605,301 Intangible assets, net accumulated amortization of $21,461,721 and $16,290,862, respectively

132,370,859



107,726,718 Note receivable – non-current, net

1,313



- Deferred tax assets, net

135,155



- Other non-current assets

1,166,582



1,527,256 Operating lease right of use assets

19,783,067



18,199,399 Total non-current assets

249,269,162



251,147,700 Total assets $ 323,389,676

$ 322,882,733











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 4,258,510

$ 7,848,613 Accounts payable – related party

48,276



22,380 Accrued expenses

10,414,494



10,314,958 Derivative liabilities

8,006,568



16,508,253 Lease liabilities – current

3,648,395



3,139,289 Current portion of long term debt

3,000,000



2,250,000 Income taxes payable

12,597,218



7,297,815 Total current liabilities

41,973,461



47,381,308 Non-current liabilities









Long term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs

128,184,150



125,521,520 Lease liabilities

19,108,720



17,314,464 Deferred income taxes, net

-



502,070 Total non-current liabilities

147,292,870



143,338,054 Total liabilities

189,266,331



190,719,362











Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.001 par value. 10,000,000 shares authorized; 86,994 shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and 86,994 shares issued as of December 31, 2022, 86,994 outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 86,994 outstanding at December 31, 2022.

87



87 Common stock, $0.001 par value. 250,000,000 share authorized; 56,352,545 shares issued and 55,212,547 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and 56,352,545 shares issued and 55,212,547 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

56,353



56,353 Additional paid-in capital

180,596,185



180,381,641 Accumulated deficit

(44,496,153)



(46,241,583) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 920,150 shares held as of March 31, 2023 and 920,150 shares held as of December 31, 2022

(2,033,127)



(2,033,127) Total stockholders' equity

134,123,345



132,163,371 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 323,389,676

$ 322,882,733















See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements



MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating revenues









Retail $ 35,820,111

$ 26,525,716 Wholesale

4,058,925



5,207,388 Other

121,900



44,450 Total revenue

40,000,936



31,777,554 Total cost of goods and services

16,968,270



20,840,051 Gross profit

23,032,666



10,937,503 Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,215,805



6,855,711 Professional services

1,187,364



2,584,472 Salaries

5,764,993



5,296,777 Stock based compensation

214,544



991,083 Total operating expenses

17,382,706



15,728,043 Income (loss) from operations

5,649,960



(4,790,540) Other income (expense)









Interest expense, net

(7,745,854)



(7,302,254) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liabilities

8,501,685



(13,417,472) Other income

-



7 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

1,816



(8,549) Total other income (expense)

757,647



(20,728,268) Pre-tax net income (loss)

6,407,607



(25,518,808) Provision for income taxes

4,662,178



1,259,894 Net income (loss) $ 1,745,429

$ (26,778,702)











Less: Accumulated preferred stock dividends for the period

(2,029,394)



(1,743,444) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (283,965)

$ (28,522,146)











Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders









Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.61) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.06)

$ (0.61)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic

55,835,501



46,841,971 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted

101,608,278



46,841,971 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 1,745,429

$ (26,778,702)















See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements



MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income (loss) for the period $ 1,745,429

$ (26,778,702) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash for operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

6,151,395



2,540,796 Non-cash interest expense

991,184



1,203,333 Non-cash lease expense

2,251,459



1,079,913 Change in derivative liabilities

(8,501,685)



13,417,472 Amortization of debt issuance costs

421,513



421,512 Amortization of debt discount

1,999,933



1,756,173 (Gain) loss on investments, net

(1,816)



8,549 Stock based compensation

214,544



991,083 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquired amounts):









Accounts receivable

(118,181)



(120,388) Inventory

(3,023,251)



6,628,633 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,036,801)



104,888 Other assets

360,674



(867,401) Change in operating lease liability

(1,531,765)



(921,947) Accounts payable and other liabilities

(3,464,671)



2,898,513 Income taxes payable

5,299,403



1,259,894 Net cash provided by operating activities

(879,861)



3,622,321











Cash flows from investing activities:









Collection of notes receivable

10,631



- Cash consideration for acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

-



(59,691,039) Purchase of fixed assets

(2,913,394)



(2,643,404) Net cash used in investing activities

(2,902,763)



(62,334,443)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of debt

-



- Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs

-



- Net cash provided by financing activities

-



-











Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,782,624)



(58,712,122) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

38,949,253



106,400,216 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 35,166,629

$ 47,688,094











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:









Cash paid for interest $ 6,540,748

$ 4,722,639



























See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements



MEDICINE MAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA, FREE CASH FLOW, AND OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL RECONCILIATION – NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022

Expressed in U.S. Dollars



Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Net income (loss) $ 1,745,429

$ (26,778,702) Interest expense, net

7,745,854



7,302,254 Provision for income taxes

4,662,178



1,259,894 Other (income) expense, net of interest expense

(8,503,501)



13,426,014 Depreciation and amortization

6,612,814



2,540,796 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP measure) $ 12,262,774

$ (2,249,744) Non-cash stock compensation

214,544



991,083 Deal related expenses

1,195,802



2,256,934 Capital raise related expenses

35,068



564,320 Inventory adjustment to fair market value for purchase accounting

-



6,260,434 Severance

118,436



4,565 Retention program expenses

280,632



- Employee relocation expenses

25,707



18,778 Other non-recurring items

391,917



17,911 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 14,524,880

$ 7,864,281 Percent of revenue

36.3 %



24.7 %

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (879,861)

$ 3,622,321 Plus: Cash paid for interest

6,540,748



4,722,639 Less: Purchases of fixed assets

(2,913,394)



(2,643,404) Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ 2,747,493

$ 5,701,556

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Current assets $ 74,120,514

$ 71,735,033 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(35,166,629)



(38,949,253) Adjusted current assets

38,953,885



32,785,780











Current liabilities $ 41,973,461

$ 47,381,308 Less: Derivative liabilities

(8,006,568)



(16,508,253 Less: Current portion of long term debt

(3,000,000)



(2,250,000) Adjusted current liabilities

30,966,893



28,623,055











Operating working capital (Non-GAAP measure) $ 7,986,992

$ 4,162,725















See accompanying notes to the consolidated financial statements

