Pratt & Whitney Canada to Invest $10 Million in Technology Upgrades at Component Repair Facility in Wichita Falls, Texas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney Canada, a business unit of Pratt & Whitney, today announced a $10 million investment to expand the capabilities of its Wichita Falls, Texas engine component repair facility, which is expected to create 30 new jobs. As part of the investment, the company will modify its existing coatings line using an innovative application process.

From left: Irene Makris, vice-president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada, Stephen Santellana, May of Wichita Falls, and Leo Lane, President of the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation. (PRNewswire)

"The Wichita Falls component repair facility joined the Pratt & Whitney Canada family in 1997 and since then we have strengthened our ties with the local community," said Irene Makris, vice president, Customer Service, Pratt & Whitney Canada. "We continue to invest and grow in Wichita Falls because of the strength of the local workforce, the support of the community, and the enthusiastic 'can do' attitude of our Wichita Falls team and leadership. Our Wichita Falls facility will be the first of our plants to pioneer a new coating process which will significantly improve the durability and performance of our engines."

The facility repairs the "hot" (combustion) sections of a variety of Pratt & Whitney Canada engines. As part of the repair process, certain engine parts, such as turbine blades, are given a special coating that protects against the high temperatures needed for these high-performance engines. The investment is to create a line that uses a newly developed coating technique.

"The City of Wichita Falls views companies like Pratt & Whitney as integral to the health of the local economy and our ability to foster well-paying jobs for our workforce," said Stephen Santellana, Mayor of Wichita Falls. "The company and its employees here are very much involved in our community and in efforts to strengthen our social and economic infrastructure. We are delighted with Pratt & Whitney Canada's decision to continue to grow in Wichita Falls and we are proud to support this investment in the facility to bring more work and more job opportunities to the City's residents."

Pratt & Whitney Canada designs, builds and maintains engines for a variety of missions and purposes, from general aviation enthusiasts to life-saving air medical and rescue operations. This year, Pratt & Whitney Canada celebrates achieving 1 billion operating hours since it was founded in 1928. Pratt & Whitney Canada has produced more than 110,000 engines, and 66,000 engines are currently in operation throughout the world.

"Since acquiring the current facility in 1997, Pratt & Whitney Canada has worked diligently to expand both the plant's capabilities and grow its workforce," said Leo Lane, Chairman of the Wichita Falls Economic Development Corporation. "It is initiatives like today's announcement that help us grow our aviation and aerospace sector, important for a city that is home to the Sheppard Airforce Base. We're also mindful that Pratt & Whitney is a major supplier to our military and conducts recruitment programs geared to helping our veterans find their next mission as Pratt & Whitney employees."

Construction will begin before mid-2023 and is expected to be completed by early 2025.

