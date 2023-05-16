Caprice Capital Partners, LLC Provides $100 million of Growth Capital To Third-Party Logistics Services Provider

$100 million Senior Secured Credit Facility Growth Capital

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital Partners, LLC underwrote, agented, and served as the sole lender for the upsize of its existing credit facility with X Border Holdings, LLC ("XB Fulfillment" or the "Company"). The follow-on investment will provide growth capital for the Company to execute its expansion strategy.

Peter Resnick, XB Fulfillment's Co-Founder and CFO commented: "Caprice has been a valuable strategic partner and provided the flexibility to help finance our growing business."

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Diego, California, XB Fulfillment is an innovative eCommerce logistics platform that provides fast-growing U.S.-based eCommerce and omnichannel brands with bespoke fulfillment and value-added warehousing services. Through a consultative approach, the Company enabled its customers to deliver over 22 million orders to their U.S. consumers in 2022, providing not only best-in-class fulfillment services and KPIs but the benefits of Section 321 duty savings and virtually unlimited low-cost labor through its four state-of-the-art fulfillment centers in Mexico.

Rich Thomson, Founder of Caprice commented: "XB is a great case study for Caprice's growth capital investment thesis of partnering with founder-owned businesses. The Company has nearly tripled in size from our initial growth capital investment in January 2021 and we're excited about the Company's next stage of growth as it expands its capacity by approximately 60% and broadens its geographical presence."

Robert Choi, Vice President at Caprice, added "We're excited to partner with XB's management team who has demonstrated a strong track record and has grown the Company to become a market leader."

About Caprice Capital Partners

Caprice Capital Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles-based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, non-sponsor-backed companies in the lower middle market.

Caprice partners with founder-owners as well as independent sponsors and search funds to support buyout, growth, and recapitalization initiatives. Caprice is most effective with shareholders and management teams that are seeking true partnership and better alignment from their non-control capital partners, particularly given the strategic nature and often complex and time-constrained circumstances of the transaction.

Caprice is industry-agnostic and situation-specific, often providing solutions to companies at or near an inflection point. Caprice tends to be the sole lender providing a capital solution between $8-$50 million to companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jessica Cline at (310) 893-5070 or jcline@capricecapital.com.

