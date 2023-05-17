Synchrony Partners with Thrive Global to Support Employee Well-being

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Company Furthers Commitment to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony, a premier financial services company, and Thrive Global, the leading enterprise behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, announced a new partnership that brings well-being tools and technology to Synchrony employees and leaders directly in their flow of work, furthering the company's commitment to prioritize the mental health and wellness of its people.

Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global, and DJ Casto, Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony, highlighted the importance of prioritizing mental health and a new partnership to support employee well-being at Synchrony’s Global Diversity Experience which celebrates equity, diversity and inclusion. (Photo credit: TheWRIGHTVision for Synchrony) (PRNewswire)

"We continue to invest in the total well-being of our employees." - DJ Casto, Synchrony Chief Human Resources Officer

Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global and DJ Casto, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Synchrony, highlighted the initiative at Synchrony's Global Diversity Experience in Chicago, a three-day event which brought together employees, leaders and Board members – in-person and virtually – to celebrate equity, diversity, inclusion and citizenship.

Synchrony makes active listening a consistent part of its hybrid work model, using Agile test and learn methods to co-innovate benefits and offerings with employees to better support their evolving needs. The partnership with Thrive was born out of that process.

How Thrive is Helping Synchrony Frontline Associates "Reset"

For Synchrony's frontline hourly associates, who represent a majority of the company's workforce, the process of taking back-to-back customer calls and resolving disputes can be intense. Thrive Resets, 60-second, science-backed breaks, are pushed to associates directly in their flow of work when they need a short break. In a pilot program launched late last year, Synchrony contact center associates shared that they were able to reset mentally and prepare for the next customer service conversation using Thrive Reset, which aims to break the cycle of cumulative stress in just one minute through breathing, stretching and mindfulness. The company expanded this well-being pilot initiative with hundreds of frontline associates.

How Thrive Will Embed Well-Being Into the Flow of Work

Synchrony is also planning a phased rollout of the Thrive Global platform to its leaders and teams later this year after testing with dozens of employees who are also caregivers. The technology platform embeds well-being directly into people's daily experience, offering tools, webinars and personalized resources, and all integrated into the Microsoft Teams (mobile app and desktop) platform that the company uses. Thrive also gives employees "Microsteps," which are small, science-backed actions to build healthy habits, strengthen connections and improve their overall health.

"We continue to invest in the total well-being of our employees," Casto said. "Thrive Global shares our belief in active employee listening and co-designing solutions together with our people that integrate wellness into their daily lives and enhance innovation. It's one more step we are taking to care for our colleagues and eliminate the stigma of mental health."

"Thrive Global and Synchrony are deeply aligned on our whole-human approach to help employees improve every aspect of their lives," said Huffington. "Together, we are embedding employee well-being into everyday workflows, which lowers stress, builds resilience and improves performance."

Supporting Employees' Total Well-Being

The Thrive program is part of Synchrony's broader efforts to support employee total well-being. In response to employee feedback, Synchrony went all in offering its people flexibility and choice on how, when and where they work. Synchrony also provides flexible scheduling options to better support frontline associates' needs and Flex Fridays where employees are encouraged on Fridays to avoid morning meetings and take the afternoons for enrichment, learning or personal time.

Synchrony also offers a wide range of mental health initiatives and wellness resources, including sabbatical and employee balance programs, which allow employees to reduce their schedules or take time off (up to a year) while retaining benefits, 16 diverse well-being coaches dedicated to employees and their families, career coaches and financial wellness counseling.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change technology company founded by Arianna Huffington in 2016 with the mission to end the stress and burnout epidemic. Thrive provides solutions for corporate, frontline, and contact center employees to improve their well-being, productivity and mental resilience through its behavior change technology platform. Thrive's Microsteps – small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity – have been adopted by employees at more than 125 organizations in over 140 countries, from frontline and contact center workers to executives at multinational companies. Thrive is integrated into the top workflow software tools, including Microsoft Teams and Slack for corporate employees and Genesys, NICE, and Intradiem for contact center employees. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has talent hubs in San Francisco, Boston, and Dublin. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

