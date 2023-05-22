project44 Positioned Highest in Ability to Execute and Furthest Right on Completeness of Vision in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

This marks the third consecutive year that project44 has been named a Leader in this report

CHICAGO, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, project44 announced that Gartner named the company a Leader in its 2023 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) for the third year in a row. Gartner evaluated nine vendors this year, and project44 was positioned highest on the Ability to Execute and furthest right on the Completeness of Vision axes. This is the first year since the report's inception that a single vendor has been positioned highest on Ability to Execute and furthest right on Completeness of Vision.

"We're constantly innovating to deliver the industry's most comprehensive supply chain visibility solution – with a network of 230,000+ carriers tracking shipments across 180+ countries," said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. "Solving supply chain's persistent challenges requires unrelenting commitment, and we're grateful for the support of our customers in executing this important vision."

project44 has the most overall reviews of any RTTVP vendor on Gartner® Peer Insights™. Ninety-four percent of customers are also willing to recommend project44, as of May 22, 2023, based on 243 reviews.

"It has been a remarkable experience deploying this product. We could see in the faces of our employees the satisfaction of knowing the accuracy of the information. We trust that p44 is going to change our entire supply chain, bringing continuous improvements and leading us to the status of benchmark of the market." - Manager, Supply Chain; Manufacturing





"project44 is our one-stop-solution for all our visibility needs. The project44 team goes above and beyond to ensure that all of our needs are satisfied. The platform is solid and provides us with real-time, accurate information 24/7/365. project44 has a deep bench of expert resources to help through every phase of the implementation and ongoing support." - Director, Transportation





"The platform is very user friendly and efficient. I find project44 as a whole to be very helpful for businesses. It is useful and it is very including in view of modality and partnership. Also proceeding through project44 saves a lot of time, costs and cuts off the bureaucratic steps." - Operations Manager, Transportation

Europe market). We were impressed with p44's focus on customers from the get-go: they listened to our pain points and brought solutions that we are now implementing. We work seamlessly as a team and we feel that things are moving. After only 4 months we reached results that took us 2 years to achieve with our previous provider. While there are still a lot of things to sort out, we feel confident that we'll reach the results we need. Our focus is on tracking quality and project44 has proven to be the best on the market. Looking forward to achieving even more!" - "We have switched to p44 after 3 years with their main competitor (market). We were impressed with p44's focus on customers from the get-go: they listened to our pain points and brought solutions that we are now implementing. We work seamlessly as a team and we feel that things are moving. After only 4 months we reached results that took us 2 years to achieve with our previous provider. While there are still a lot of things to sort out, we feel confident that we'll reach the results we need. Our focus is on tracking quality and project44 has proven to be the best on the market. Looking forward to achieving even more!" - Logistics Operations Transformation Lead, Manufacturing

As a result of its customer satisfaction and differentiated offerings, project44 is the highest-rated vendor in both market presence and customer satisfaction in the G2 Spring 2023 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software. The company added 411 new customers and earned a competitive win rate of 87% in FY2023. project44 continues to innovate to provide the most holistic visibility in a unified platform, with the launch of its groundbreaking Movement by project44™ platform and rollout of several new capabilities.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, an eight-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, and one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

