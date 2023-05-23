Drata Broadens Leadership Team with New Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Customer Officer

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drata , a continuous security and compliance automation platform, today announced Matt Hillary as VP, Security & Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Conor Nolen as Drata's first Chief Customer Officer (CCO). These appointments reflect Drata's commitment to deliver best-in class customer support and is a testament to the company's security-first approach to business growth.

Hillary brings more than 15 years of security experience with a track record of building security programs, most recently serving as SVP, Systems and Security and CISO at Lumio. Prior to Lumio, Hillary held CISO roles at Weave and Workfront, in addition to lead security roles at Instructure, Adobe, MX, and Amazon Web Services. While at Weave, Hillary prepared the company for the additional security scrutiny experienced leading up to and after Weave's IPO. Hillary also oversaw Workfront's global team of security professionals to meet the security and compliance needs of its thousands of small businesses and enterprise customers leading up to the company's acquisition by Adobe. Hillary will be responsible for guiding and evolving Drata's global cybersecurity strategy, protecting internal operations, and its thousands of customers.

As CCO, Nolen will oversee Drata's account management, customer success, and support teams, steering efforts to continuously elevate the company's unparalleled focus on customer experience. Before joining Drata, Nolen served as SVP of Customers for Life at Clari, where he led the integration of the post-sale teams to deliver top-tier Net Revenue Retention and Net Promoter Score. He adds nearly 20 years of experience in customer-oriented roles from his time as Global VP at Teradata, in addition to VP roles at Salesforce and Samanage. His expertise in modern and scalable customer journeys that put the needs and value expectations of the customer at the forefront is critical as Drata maintains and accelerates its leadership position in the market.

"Drata's customers are at the center of everything we do, and it's our top priority to innovate on their most pressing needs in a safe and secure environment," said Adam Markowitz, Drata Co-Founder and CEO. "Bringing on Matt Hillary and Conor Nolen builds on our already exceptional standards of customer success while protecting our internal and external community to the highest degree."

Drata is the world's most advanced security and compliance automation platform with the mission to make compliance effortless and accessible. With Drata, thousands of companies streamline over 14 compliance frameworks—such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more—through continuous, automated control monitoring and evidence collection, resulting in a strong security posture, lower costs, and less time spent preparing for annual audits. The company is backed by ICONIQ Growth, GGV Capital, Alkeon Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, S Ventures, Leaders Fund, Okta Ventures, SVCI, SV Angel, Intuit Ventures, and many key industry leaders. For more information, visit drata.com .

