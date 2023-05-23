Pure Storage Helps MediaZen Master Demands of Unstructured Data and Accelerate AI Innovation

Pure Storage's unified fast file and object storage platform, FlashBlade, helps MediaZen cut time to market by 96%, open opportunities to the global market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced that MediaZen, a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-based voice recognition provider in South Korea, is leveraging FlashBlade®, its unified fast file and object storage platform, to accelerate time to market for new AI services and enhance R&D capabilities that propel AI innovation and competitiveness.

Customer Challenge:

MediaZen's leading voice recognition solutions serve customers across industries including automotive, education, public service, retail, and telecommunications. Driven by operations in its NAMZ Language Engineering Research Institute and the Magok R&D Center, MediaZen is at the cutting edge of AI-enabled voice recognition technologies, with a goal to become the leading provider of AI services in South Korea.

In order to accelerate innovation across its AI R&D capabilities, the company required a data storage solution that could develop faster training data and combine training results in its AI advancement research tasks. However, MediaZen faced difficulties scaling GPU clusters due to the limited flexibility of its legacy storage solution, as well as the inability to process large volumes of unstructured data and AI workloads effectively.

Customer Impact:

MediaZen selected FlashBlade for its high performance parallel processing architecture, superior I/O performance, and simple management and upgradability. Benefits Pure Storage delivers to MediaZen include:

Accelerated Time to Market: MediaZen has reduced voice recognition modeling tasks that previously took up to 12 months to two weeks (96% enhancement) with FlashBlade, and new speech recognition models were created in just four weeks with high-speed shared storage that can support a multi-GPU distributed processing environment.

Simple, Efficient Storage Management: Data movement between GPUs and storage, and within shared storage environments, can now be processed at high speeds, while integrated networking reduces storage complexity and enables efficient operation of compute and storage environments with no extra headcount.

Enhanced R&D Capabilities to Propel AI Innovation: With FlashBlade, MediaZen created a new infrastructure environment to advance its AI R&D and to develop and expand services that are specific to market needs, providing a foundation for global growth. As a result, MediaZen has seen remarkable growth by providing diverse markets with AI-powered voice and language services.

Executive Insight:

"With FlashBlade, MediaZen now has the infrastructure to advance its AI services to meet current and future market demands. Tasks involving STT modeling that would have taken up to 12 months to complete using the legacy equipment were completed in just 2 weeks with the aid of Pure Storage's solutions. We at MediaZen are thrilled with the superb performance of FlashBlade, and the simple operation and maintenance of it that requires no additional headcount to manage." -- Yoon JongSung , Deputy Director, NAMZ AI R&D Group, MediaZen

"The AI era has arrived, and the need for modern all-flash storage systems to support large-scale AI workloads and advanced data analytics is increasing daily. To support market leaders including MediaZen innovating and growing their businesses, we at Pure Storage will deliver higher performance, capacity density, and reliability with our differentiated flash technology." -- Jaesung Yoo , Managing Director, Pure Storage Korea

