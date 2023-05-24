Wynn Las Vegas Announces 2023 Concours Event

Tickets On Sale Now for Automobile Exhibition, Returning to Wynn Golf Club in November

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are now on sale for Concours at Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN), an annual automotive experience returning to the award-winning resort from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12. Debuting at Wynn in 2022, this year's Concours will feature two main events - a Saturday exhibition on the greens of Wynn Golf Club and the Tour d'Elegance, a motorcade down The Las Vegas Strip. The 2023 event has expanded to include four categories of vehicle display at Saturday's exhibition: Concours, Hypercar, Electric, and Concept and Culture.

Concours - Wynn Las Vegas Logo 2023 (PRNewswire)

"We look forward to building on last year's inaugural event, and creating even more differentiated experiences for our guests," said Steve Weitman, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "We expect this year's Concours to be an exceptional display of craftsmanship and innovation, with new categories that showcase something for everyone."

This year's lineup will include:

The Concours exhibition on Saturday, Nov. 11 , featuring a collection of more than 250 unique automobiles from around the world and former race car driver and notable personality Justin Bell as the event emcee. The exhibition will showcase four judged and non-judged pillars for vehicle entry and display: Concours, Hypercar, Electric, and Concept and Culture. The Hypercar category will showcase ultra-elite hypercars with sleek and seductive design from the world's most sought-after manufacturers, while the Electric category will highlight the latest and greatest in energy-efficient offerings. The Concept and Culture category is intended to highlight vehicles that are limited edition, as well as famous vehicles associated with cultural figures ranging from singers, actors and iconic Las Vegas personalities. The remaining Concours category will be the only judged class, and feature exceptional pre- and post-war automobiles. The exhibition concludes with an esteemed panel of judges presenting Best of Show winners with the coveted Helene Award statuette. Additional award categories such as "Most Fashionable" and "Spirit of Wynn" have been added for 2023, and will be presented to standouts that don't claim the Best of Show honors.

The Tour d'Elegance motorcade will close out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 12 . The morning procession down The Las Vegas Strip will feature a mix of winning vehicles and other examples of automotive design, all proudly driven by their owners.

Available ticket types for Concours include:

General Admission , consisting of access to Saturday's exhibition of rare and vintage vehicles.

Hosted Bar , combining admission to Saturday's exhibition and entry to the fairway for cocktails and sweeping views.

Chairman's VIP, a premium experience that features entry to Saturday's exhibition, along with an open bar and an array of chef stations underneath Wynn's Event Pavilion.

Wynn Las Vegas is also offering accommodation packages to enhance the weekend experience. Prices for each package vary. For additional package information, to buy tickets, or to apply for entry, please visit www.lasvegasconcours.com .

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2023 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com .

Media Contact

Public Relations, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-2120

pr@wynnlasvegas.com

Copyright © 2023 Wynn Resorts Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas