PGT Trucking, Nikola and Nucor Partner to Launch Clean Energy Supply Chain Initiative

BRANDENBURG, Ky., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking, Inc., a leader in flatbed transportation, delivered its inaugural shipment of low-greenhouse-gas steel via Nikola's Class 8 battery-electric vehicle from Nucor's new Brandenburg, KY, plant to a nearby fabricator, as part of its sustainable shipping solutions program.

Nucor EVP of Plate & Structural Products Al Behr; Nikola Global Head, FCEV Market Development Jason Roycht; PGT Trucking President Gregg Troian; and Nucor Steel Brandenburg GM Johnny Jacobs (PRNewswire)

To commemorate this first-ever shipment of low GHG intensity steel by a Class 8 zero-emissions truck, the companies welcomed team members, media and local officials to Nucor Brandenburg for a behind-the-scenes look at the sustainable equipment and commodities that are transforming the steel and transportation industries.

"PGT Trucking is proud to partner with companies like Nikola and Nucor who share a common vision and commitment to a greener future," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "We are confident that these relationships will help guide PGT's Future of Flatbed® initiatives, allowing us to reach our goal of a 35% reduction in emissions of our company-owned equipment by the year 2025."

Participants heard formal presentations from Troian; Nikola Global Head, FCEV Market Development Jason Roycht; Nucor EVP of Plate & Structural Products Al Behr; and Nucor Steel Brandenburg GM Johnny Jacobs. Attendees were then taken on a guided and interactive tour of the Nikola Class 8 battery-electric semi-truck and charging station.

"For more than five decades, Nucor has been built on the sustainable model of producing steel with a low carbon footprint," stated Behr. "Even though we are one of the cleanest steelmakers in the world, we know we need to continue to lower our greenhouse gas intensity. This partnership with PGT and Nikola is just one example of the innovative ways Nucor is working to reduce its carbon emissions."

Nucor has installed charging stations at multiple mills, including Brandenburg, to enable the use of battery-electric flatbed trucks. It is estimated that a short-haul delivery made using this truck will reduce carbon emissions by 40% and create a 20% savings in energy cost, per trip.

According to a study by the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), if 50% of the heavy-duty regional haul tractors were replaced with battery-electric trucks, the industry could save an estimated 29.4 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent annually.

"Nikola is proud to partner with PGT Trucking to play a role in Nucor's inaugural shipment of low GHG intensity steel with our Class 8 Tre battery-electric truck," said Roycht. "This level of teamwork between product manufacturer, transportation provider, and vehicle manufacturer is exactly what it will take to evolve the industry to zero-emission trucking. We look forward to continuing this journey with PGT Trucking and Nucor."

"By aligning our business objectives with those of our customers, PGT is advancing the transportation industry to move more freight in an efficient and environmentally clean manner," added Troian.

Additional event photos and video can be found here.

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., founded in 1981, is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. Headquartered in Aliquippa, PA, PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution. PGT operates over 1,000 power units and 1,500 trailers, exceeding customer expectations, focused on the Future of Flatbed®. PGT was recognized as a 2023 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

Contact: Katie Irvine, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1812 Email: kirvine@pgttrucking.com

Celebrating 40 Years! (PRNewsfoto/PGT Trucking Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PGT Trucking, Inc.