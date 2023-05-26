NH Collection New York Madison Avenue Hotel Launches 'Summer Picnics in the Park'

An Exclusive Guest Experience Memorial Day - Labor Day

New York, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NH Collection New York Madison Avenue hotel has partnered with Perfect Picnic NYC to offer guests an exclusive 'Picnic in the Park Experience', providing hotel guests with an opportunity to enjoy one of the sweetest joys of summer in New York: a deluxe made-to-order picnic in New York City's iconic Central Park.

The bespoke experience, available Memorial Day through Labor Day, includes three European-style picnics to choose from: a romantic basket for two, a family picnic with treats for kids & adults, and a classic picnic with everything one needs to sit back, relax, and enjoy a picture-perfect afternoon together. The gourmet picnics have been specially designed for the hotel by Wendy Weston, founder of Perfect Picnic NYC and the unparalleled expert on curating the ultimate picnic.

Every picnic comes with a deluxe souvenir picnic blanket and a basket full of delicious, freshly-made picnic fare. Picnic-goers will enjoy artisanal cheeses from local producers, Paté from Larchmont Charcuterie, cured meats from Salumeria Biellese, freshly baked baguettes, marinated olives, seasonal salads, fresh fruits, assorted baguettinis and home-made chocolate chip cookies or sea-salted brownies for dessert.

"What NH Collection New York Madison Avenue and Perfect Picnic NYC have created is a ready-to-enjoy luxury picnic experience for guests who long for a beautiful, memorable afternoon together as a couple or a family," said Carlos Salomon, General Manager, NH Collection Madison Avenue. "The three picnic packages offer delightful and delicious meals with all the picnic trappings, allowing travelers to enjoy New York's iconic Central Park in its natural glory at the height of the summer season".

The Picnics in the Park start at $50++ and will be available Tuesday - Sunday, from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, from May 27th to September 4th.

Guests can reserve a picnic at check-in or before their arrival, by contacting guest services at gr.nhcollectionnewyork@nh-hotels.com to make a reservation.

About NH Collection:

NH Collection is NH Hotel Group's upper-upscale brand, noteworthy for its unique and emblematic hotels in the principal European and American cities. Based on the chain's premium value proposition, these hotels retain their local character to inspire and captivate their guests. Striving for going beyond the ordinary, NH Collection Hotels are thoroughly designed for those who want to make the most of their stays and live truly extraordinary moments through unique, creative, and innovative experiences.

At NH Collection hotels, the staff provides the utmost attention to detail through their personalized and superior guest service. Whether for business travel or for leisure, as well as for those simply searching for relaxing moments, NH Collection hotels are inspiring, versatile, and stimulating venues designed to maximize guests' creativity and enjoyment. There are currently 92 NH Collection hotels worldwide.

