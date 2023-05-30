CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC 'ACE OF SPADES' CELEBRATES BEYONCÉ'S RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR WITH A SPECIAL EXPERIENCE

LONDON, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night in London, Champagne Armand de Brignac 'Ace of Spades' kicked off a unique experience as a part of Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

As a luxury champagne known for spectacular occasions and lasting impressions, Armand de Brignac is the champagne of choice to celebrate success in style.

For the tour, a specially designed Armand de Brignac viewing platform has been created for an intimate group of VIP guests. In London, guests included Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter, Damson Idris, Jess Glynne, and Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior. Inspired by Armand de Brignac's iconic metalized bottle, the space features a customized gold wrap and a bar for guests to enjoy the flagship cuvée Brut Gold – a multi-vintage cuvée that expresses vibrant fresh fruit character and layers of complexity.

The Ace of Spades Brut Gold Experience for the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will be live at the remaining tour dates in Europe and North America, giving the friends of the champagne Maison unparalleled access to this year's most anticipated live performance globally.

ABOUT CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC

Champagne Armand de Brignac is a range of prestige cuvées that offer uncompromising quality and taste. Drawing upon more than 250 years of experience in the region, the winemaking team create each distinctive champagne with exquisite attention to detail, including the selection of only the most emblematic vineyards, taking solely the first and freshest portion of the cuvée press and blending a unique trio of vintages. Each bottle is expertly finished by hand. A small and highly skilled team touch a bottle from pressing the fruit to departure from the cellars in France. The result is a champagne that echoes unparalleled luxury and craftsmanship. Champagne Armand de Brignac is co-owned by Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter and Moët Hennessy.

ABOUT CHAMPAGNE ARMAND DE BRIGNAC "ACE OF SPADES" BRUT GOLD

The first release from Armand de Brignac, the Brut Gold remains the most iconic cuvée in the range. Peach, apricot, and red berry aromas are followed by crystalized citrus, orange blossom and hints of brioche. The palate is rich with cherries, exotic fruits and a touch of lemon, vanilla, and honey. The mouth feel is soft and creamy, with a hint of toastiness, from the unique Armand de Brignac dosage which is aged for one year in French oak barrels.

