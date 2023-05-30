ConcertAI's TeraRecon Receives ISO 27001 Certification

ConcertAI's TeraRecon Inc. recognized as an ISO 27001:2022 certified company.



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraRecon, the advanced visualization and clinical AI SaaS category leader, today announced that it has been recognized as an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2022 company, continuing its commitment to information security, cybersecurity, and privacy protection.

The ISO is an independent, international organization that sets the global standards for security and safety. ISO 27001 is a part of the ISO 27000 family of standards, which are all related to information security. ISO 27001 requires organizations to have a robust information security management system consisting of documented processes for managing sensitive company information, HR processes, and IT systems.

Receiving the ISO 27001:2022 certification is further evidence that TeraRecon prioritizes data security and is investing in the infrastructure to protect customers' and their patients' information. This certification ensures that TeraRecon:

Continually assesses, minimizes, and eliminates risks and vulnerabilities;

Is compliant with the highest standards for information security;

Has an internal culture of security, so all employees prioritize information security; and

Demonstrates operational excellence when it comes to all IT, HR, and information processes.

"This certification is the latest milestone in our information security roadmap to continuously demonstrate our commitment to data security. Everyone at TeraRecon is deeply dedicated to protecting data, and our ISO 27001:2022 certification reflects our continuous efforts to offer our customers safe, secure, and innovative healthcare solutions, whether it be our Intuition product, the Eureka Clinical AI Platform, or the many integrated third-party partner algorithms," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon.

About TeraRecon: Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at https://www.terarecon.com/

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at https://www.concertai.com/.

