Delta Unveils "Intelligent Sustainable Connecting Hub" at COMPUTEX 2023 to Echo its New Brand Value Proposition

TAIPEI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leading provider of power and thermal management solutions, today declared its new brand value proposition, "Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable, and Connecting World", at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 by unveiling a smart community hub enabled by its broader portfolio of IoT-based Smart Green Solutions. The "Intelligent Sustainable Connecting Hub" features an intelligent Operation Center with a multi-functional management platform for companies to manage critical operations, including carbon emissions inventory and renewable power matching. Moreover, the new VORTEX a cloud-based video surveillance as a service (VSaaS), the smart microgrid-supported EV charging infrastructure, and the energy-efficient data center solution, demonstrate how Delta's solutions integrate seamlessly to ensure the sustainable development of a myriad of sectors.

Ping Cheng, Delta's CEO, stated, "In 2022, Delta became the first company in the technology hardware and equipment industry in Asia to have passed the SBTi's net-zero science-based target review, in which our goal is to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions by 90% by 2030 compared with a base year of 2021. We have achieved our annual target of a 13.5% reduction last year. Meanwhile, 63% of the electricity consumed by our worldwide operations comes from renewable electricity in line with Delta's RE100 goal by 2030. Our solutions have evolved beyond smart buildings to smart community management, which, combined with our expertise in energy conservation, allows Delta to build digitalized intelligent, low-carbon, healthy, and safe industrial communities."

Shan Shan Guo, Delta's Chief Brand Officer, said, "We are deeply pleased that world-class exhibitions such as COMPUTEX are back in full force, offering us the opportunity to demonstrate our new brand value proposition, 'Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable, and Connecting World'. In our smart community hub, Delta's latest solution platforms, which include the operation center, smart community management system, and the cloud-based video surveillance system, enable significant benefits for various venues and applications, including offices, financial services, and energy management. We also hope to collaborate further with our partners on key ESG goals that foster a sustainable future."

Roland Chiang, Deputy Head of Delta's Building Automation Business Group, said, "By leveraging Delta's expertise in energy management, carbon footprint management, smart building control, security surveillance, intelligent transportation, and IoT communication technology, Delta's platform offers integrated analysis and scheduling of community systems, enhancing operational efficiency and service levels. We have a strong track record of successful cases for the implementation of these solutions, and also develop other diverse applications to improve cities and the environment even further."

At this year's COMPUTEX 2023, Delta provides diverse building automation services, including cloud-based monitoring, smart conference room environmental control, and a multi-functional community management platform, covering renewable energy integration and carbon inventory. These services assist in comprehensive zero-carbon management and optimization of green energy utilization. In terms of infrastructure, Delta's one-stop data center solution addresses the data volume and computational needs of an industrial hub. Furthermore, Delta focuses on the concept of power generation, storage, conservation, and usage to offer electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions that align with the microgrid concept. Delta also showcased powertrains for e-mobility, shaping smart, low carbon mobility for sustainable lifestyles.

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2023 is held from May 30th to June 2nd. Delta's exhibition booth is located at booth M0110, 4F, Hall 1, Nangang International Exhibition Center. In addition to the physical exhibition, an online exhibition is launched simultaneously. For more information and to access the virtual exhibition, please visit the following website:

https://onlinexpo.deltaww.com/3drendering/h5/web/platform.html?id=11

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data centre infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centres and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with leadership level ratings for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for the 3rd consecutive year.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

Delta's Key Highlights @ COMPUTEX 2023:

Intelligent Lobby & U Office

VORTEX Video Management System as a Service: VORTEX is a highly flexible cloud-based video surveillance service that combines powerful analytics and diverse camera selection. Subscribe to VORTEX and enjoy the most advanced AI technology without worrying about a huge upfront CapEx investment.





Intelligent Meeting Room Control: Aiming at delivering the ultimate meeting room experience, this IoT-Architecture-Based solution makes conference room equipment, such as HVAC, lighting, projectors, electric curtains, and IAQ monitors, fully interoperable. Scenarios switch is just a click away.

Intelligent Operation Center

Delta Sustainable Building Management Platform : Delta Sustainable Building Management Platform is a useful data-driven decision-making facilitator created to support enterprises in mitigating climate risks and achieving their ESG goals.





iCMS Smart Community Management System : Integrating Delta's renewable energy, energy storage, carbon emission management, building automation, surveillance, and transportation systems, Delta iCMS enhances operational efficiency for municipal or industrial campuses.





One-stop Data Center Solution: Delta's one-stop solution offerings include a wide range of products, from power systems, precision cooling, rack & accessories, networking systems, to datacenter infrastructure management software (also known as DCIM) as well as remote PC array solutions. Atrust Computer, Delta's subsidiary, presents the remote PC array (RPA), 20-30 physical PC cartridges are mounted in a 1U housing. Designed on a physical PC for remote connection, no hypervisor is required. It significantly reduces the cost of the entire virtual desktop system and solves many challenges traditional virtual desktops face.

EV Charging Zone

DeltaGrid® EV Charging Infrastructure Solution: To meet the increasing demand for electric vehicle charging, Delta offers the DeltaGrid® EVM system to manage electric vehicle charging stations. This system helps charging service providers offer safe and reliable charging services within existing power infrastructure. Through load management, scheduling, and energy dispatching, it ensures electrical safety, prevents overload, and enhances energy efficiency at charging stations, ultimately improving the charging experience for vehicle owners.

Smart Grid

DeltaGrid® Energy Management Solution: In order to transition towards low-carbon and align with e-mobility, Delta offers the DeltaGrid® Energy Management Solution, which encompasses energy management and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. It integrates solar power, energy storage, EV charging, and energy management systems to provide a comprehensive low-carbon transformation solution for utilities, commercial and industrial facilities, charging stations, and residential communities. It enables peak shaving and valley filling, optimizing the utilization of self-consumption of solar energy, and helps achieve sustainability goals.

Co-life Studio

Human Behavior Digitalization : Searchlight™ for Banking combines enterprise-class video management with intelligent software applications to help banks uncover fraud, speed investigation time, oversee operations, improve service, implement risk management, and increase profits.





Wireless Building IoT Infrastructure : Delta BIC Lighting Solutions utilize Bluetooth communication networks to build the infrastructure for smart buildings. Apart from lighting controls, it is future ready for smart services such as data acquisition, energy consumption analysis, indoor positioning, and others.





U+ Far UVC Disinfection Devices : U+ Far-UVC Light Care 222® Series serves as a disinfectant more effective than alcohol, which inactivates viruses and bacteria on the surface of objects and in the air. It is proven to be significantly bacteriostatic against SARS-CoV-2.





USB PD Dual-Port Wall Sockets: Delta's new 18 W ~ 60 W USB C+C and USB A+C dual-port PD sockets allows fast, flexible charging simply with cables, suitable for home, commercial, and public appliances.





Power Supplies for Gaming Computers and 5G Stations : Delta launches three high power gaming computer power supplies (up to 1,600 W), as well as PoE injectors and 150 W waterproof power supplies for residential buildings and 5G base stations.





Innergie: Innergie, a consumer brand of Delta, presents its flagship One For All Series with 30 W to 100 W power output, which allows users to charge various mobile devices such as smartphones and notebooks by using only one adapter.

Sustainable Plaza

E-scooter Charging Solutions : Delta's high efficiency power and charging offering for e-scooters includes portable chargers for direct charging to batteries, converters for battery voltage conversion, and charging modules for outdoor battery-swapping stations.





Powertrains for e-Mobility:Delta's brand new e-Bike Mid Drive Motor and e-scooter Integrated Side-Mounted Powertrain, featuring high performance and high efficiency.

View original content:

SOURCE Delta Electronics, Inc.