eXp World Holdings & Privia Health Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 14:
- eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXPI) will replace Heska Corp. (NASD: HSKA). Mars Inc. is acquiring Heska in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
- Privia Health Group Inc. (NASD: PRVA) will replace Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc. (NASD: RUTH). S&P 500 constituent Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is acquiring Ruth's Hospitality Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
June 14, 2023
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
eXp World Holdings
EXPI
Real Estate
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Privia Health Group
PRVA
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Heska
HSKA
Health Care
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Ruth's Hospitality Group
RUTH
Consumer Discretionary
