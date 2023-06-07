Famous American Chef Amanda Freitag Visited Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Freitag, renowned American chef, star of Chopped TV show, visited Armenia. During her one-week visit aimed in emphasizing innovation, sustainability of the food value chain, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment, she was hosted by the Yeremyan Projects' Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality to share her experience with the students.

Armenia's appeal as a gastronomic hub and the uniqueness of Armenian cuisine and products sparked Freitag's interest, which served as key motivations for her visit to the country.

"Passing on the knowledge and experience I've gained from my teachers is important to me. That's why I'm here in Armenia, to share my expertise globally. I'm captivated by the operations of this new culinary academy and the cooking practices here. The fresh, simple Armenian food and bread-baking culture have really impressed me. Local dishes are incredibly delicious. I believe New York needs a restaurant showcasing Armenian cuisine," stated Amanda Freitag.

Amanda Freitag organized a competition with the participation of future chefs of Armenia studying at Yeremyan Academy, following the format of the renowned American cooking show Chopped and was very impressed by the enthusiasm and creative approaches of the participants.

Freitag had a meeting with Davit Yeremyan, the Founder of Yeremyan Projects. She got an in-depth look at the Academy's state-of-the-art classrooms, kitchen facilities, and educational offerings.

Yeremyan, acknowledging the importance of such ventures, stressed that the Academy was founded to foster knowledgeable ambassadors for Armenian cuisine—one of the world's oldest.

"We founded this Academy in 2019 having a vision to educate a new generation of chefs who could rise to international standards. In pursuit of this goal, we carried out extensive research into global practices, carefully considering various factors before selecting the British model. Our educational programs bear the certification of Activate Learning Group, City of Oxford College, UK. Our alumni are not just competitive in the domestic market, but also make their mark in international spheres. Alongside their culinary education, students enhance their proficiency in English, apply their learning in practical environments, and seize numerous training opportunities actively."

Davit Yeremyan noted that Academy had 1500 graduates in the last four years. Some graduates work in different countries, including the USA and Europe. Twenty percent of the graduates work in the restaurants of Yeremyan Projects.

The famous chef's visit is a joint initiative of the US Embassy and Culinary Diplomacy Project.

