ELEVAI LABS CONTINUES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH CENTRAL CIRCLE COMPANY IN KUWAIT

Patented Exosome Skincare Line Now Available In The MENA Region

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI Labs, Inc , a medical aesthetic biotechnology company focused on physician-dispensed skincare, proudly announces its exclusive international distributor partnership with Central Circle Company W.L.L in Kuwait, where the beauty market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 9.06 percent. This strategic partnership marks ELEVAI Labs' growth into the "MENA" (Middle Eastern North African) market, expanding the international reach of its exosome-based cosmetic skincare products.

Central Circle Company W.L.L, is recognized as a distinguished healthcare company in Kuwait, with a strong established reputation for providing top-notch medical equipment and solutions. Through this strategic partnership, Central Circle Company W.L.L will have the opportunity to distribute ELEVAI Labs' groundbreaking exosome skincare products. ELEVAI's innovative formulations are designed to mimic the skin's natural healing mechanisms that diminish the appearance of external aging from exposure to daily environmental stressors such as pollution and UVA/UVB radiation. Central Circle Company W.L.L caters to the growing demand for high-quality products by offering ELEVAI's advanced skincare solutions in Kuwait.

"Central Circle Company is one of the leading and most well-established healthcare companies operating in Kuwait since 1979," said Dr. Mohammad Al-Jafar, CEO of Central Circle Company W.L.L. "For over four decades, we have steadily grown our operations via longstanding commercial relationships and the development of strong new customers and partnerships with our valued principal companies. We are delighted to partner with the esteemed ELEVAI Labs, which I am sure will indeed be a very fruitful and beneficial relationship for both our companies. I am looking forward to our great collaboration!"

ELEVAI Labs is equally thrilled about building strong ties with Central Circle Company and the opportunities this expansion presents in the MENA region. "We are honored and look forward to a long lasting, mutually beneficial working relationship with Central Circle Company," details Chris Kraneiss, ELEVAI Labs's Chief Commercial Officer. "This marks the first step towards expansion into the MENA market with many more to follow. We believe that ELEVAI will see meaningful growth in this particular market and look forward to our new partnership."

About ELEVAI Labs:

ELEVAI Labs Inc. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin care applications. The company solves unmet needs in the medical aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science-driven and next-generation consumer applications. ELEVAI Labs develops topical aesthetic skin care cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging a proprietary stem cell exosome technology. For more information visit www.elevaiskincare.com .

About Central Circle Company W.L.L:

Central Circle was first established in 1979 by Mr. Hisham Al Issa and his partners. Central Circle was established to provide medical equipment and turnkey solutions. The Company has grown to become the second largest medical company in Kuwait in terms of revenue. In March 2014 the Company went through an exciting change when it was fully acquired by a new owner Dr. Ziad Y. Alalyan.

