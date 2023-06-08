HiBid Hosts More Than 1,500 Auctions Last Week, With Silver, Gold, Rare Coins, Trading Cards, and Fine Art Now Up for Bid

OCALA, Fla., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 680,000 lots were sold through HiBid.com last week in 1,525 timed and online auctions. The HiBid auction platform facilitated the sale of $37.9 million in gross merchandise value and $69.9 million total hammer value in sales from May 29th through June 4th.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Current and upcoming auctions on HiBid.com feature rare coins, including fresh gem BU (brilliant uncirculated) key date Morgan silver dollars and early American Bust half dollars, fine artwork of the Kansas prairie, collectible comic books, and Valcambi Suisse silver bars. Bidders can also find graded baseball, basketball, and football cards, and much more in auctions closing within the week.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

May 29-June 4, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $37.9+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $69.9+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 675,963

Timed Auctions: 1,410

Live Auctions: 115

Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.2+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Unclaimed Property, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: June 4th-17th

Seller: Washington Surplus Inc

View Auction Catalog

Symphony in the Flint Hills Prairie Art Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 29th-June 13th

Seller: KC Auction Company

View Auction Catalog

Houston Mogul Coin Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: May 16th-June 11th

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

