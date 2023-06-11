Enterprises All over the World Actively Registering for the First CISCE

BEIJING, June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 9, the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China held a press conference to introduce the preparations for the First China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said the first CISCE would be held in Beijing from November 28 to December 2, 2023 and hundreds of Chinese and foreign leading enterprises have confirmed participation in the expo.

As the world's first national high-level expo themed supply chain, the CISCE is an international public platform built by China for global business communities to strengthen exchanges and cooperation after the COVID-19 pandemic. The first CISCE, themed "Connecting the World for a Shared Future", is hosted by the CCPIT, with an estimated total exhibition area of more than 100,000 square meters. It features five supply chains involving smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology and healthy life, and one exhibition area, i.e., modern logistics. The expo consists of the Opening Ceremony, the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Summit, five themed sub-forums, each focusing on one of the five major chains, and side events such as supply-demand matchmaking ceremonies, industrial seminars, and new product releases.

Yu Jianlong, Vice Chairman of the CCPIT, remarked: "The reason most enterprises consider CISCE promising lies in its exhibition mode — chain-themed with a distinctive ecology- and scenario-based style. CISCE is an open international cooperation platform characterized by upstream, midstream, and downstream connection, an integration of large, medium, and small enterprises, a collaboration among industry, academia, research and application, and an interaction between Chinese and foreign enterprises. For exhibitors and professional purchasers, what they would gain from CISCE will be significantly different from traditional exhibitions."

Reportedly, the investment and exhibition promotion of the CISCE is progressing smoothly. Chinese and foreign enterprises show their enthusiasm in the registration process, and hundreds of enterprises, including those categorized as Fortune Global 500, Specialized and Sophisticated, Little Giant, and Hidden Champion firms have accepted and confirmed the invitation. It is estimated that more than 300 companies will participate in the exhibition, with international exhibitors taking up to approximately 30%; the number of professional purchasers and visitors will exceed 100,000 person-times, with international purchasers accounting for more than 40 percent, covering 50 countries and regions.

Overseas roadshows of the CISCE have recently been held in German, Belgium, and Switzerland by the CCPIT. Similar roadshows are scheduled to take place in France, Saudi Arabia, and other countries subsequently.

SOURCE China Council for the Promotion of International Trade