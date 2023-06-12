Atropos Health Announces New Results on Institutional ROI at ASHP, Demonstrating the Value of Real World Evidence for Cost-Effective Formulary Design and Patient Care

Atropos Health Announces New Results on Institutional ROI at ASHP, Demonstrating the Value of Real World Evidence for Cost-Effective Formulary Design and Patient Care

Clinicians were able to access insights on clinical outcomes, cost effectiveness, and safety of medications from EHR data using the Atropos Evidence™ Platform. The results enabled pharmacy workflow efficiencies and reduced annualized costs.

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Atropos Health , a leader in generating personalized real-world evidence at the point and pace of care, and Stanford Health Care (SHC) presented findings at the annual meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) The study measured the impact of comparative effectiveness research using Stanford Health Care's EHR data on hospital pharmacy formulary design and provision of cost-effective care. Clinicians at Stanford Health Care collaborated with Atropos Health and used its Evidence Platform to accelerate this research. The real-world evidence they produced provided adjunctive support for formulary decisions. This is projected to produce significant cost savings for patients and the institution, without impacting clinical outcomes.

See the ASHP poster presentation on June 12th at 12:15PM in Board 25-M. Dr. Valerie Garrett presents.

Summary:

- Title: Real World Evidence Guides Academic Health System to Inform Hospital Pharmacy Formulary & Impart Cost-Effective Care (Ahuja et al).

- Clinicians at Stanford Health Care leveraged Atropos Evidence Platform to study the difference in outcomes following intervention with a high-cost medication vs. a lower-cost alternative for Stanford Health Care's patient population using EHR data from 2015-2021.

- Findings demonstrated a lack of superior clinical outcomes for the high-cost intervention as compared to the lower cost alternative.

These findings provided adjunctive evidence for formulary review and augmented clinical decision-making at the point of care. In this way, and via similar examples across departments, Stanford Health Care is at the forefront of an industry-wide shift in adopting novel technologies to facilitate evidence-based practice.

"As a physician with over two decades of experience, I often encounter situations where there are gaps in the clinical literature, or where relevant and high-quality evidence is inaccessible," said Dr. Neera Ahuja, the Division Chief of Hospital Medicine and Medical Director of Pharmacy and General Inpatient Medicine at Stanford Health Care. "Now I can access on-demand insights from our EHR data to close those evidence gaps. Here, we leveraged it to support design of a safe, effective, and cost-effective formulary. Future benefits across the hospital are already quite promising. There has been widespread use already."

Clinicians and their healthcare institutions are better able to unlock the value of evidence-based practice with Atropos, as its Evidence Platform securely automates the real-world data analytics process. Proprietary technology for medical data search, rapid cohorting, electronic phenotyping, and advanced analytics combine to form an engine for critical healthcare insights. Atop the technologic complexity sits an intuitive Q&A interface. Thousands of clinicians can simply press a "Green Button" to submit study questions, such as underlies the publication here, and receive evidence from the EHR within 48 hours. The inability to rapidly generate these observational studies has long been a barrier to implementing insights from the EHR into clinical practice. Now, that barrier is dissipating.

Per study co-author and Administrative Director of Pharmacy at Stanford Health Care, Janjri Desai, PharmD, MBA, "Answering questions about drug efficacy and safety has historically required manual chart review and analyses by pharmacists or residents. It is quite time consuming - making evidence generation a competing priority with other demands on our team. Using this new technology, we get the results via simple Q&A. Then we can leverage the findings for practice or publications. We will continue to utilize insights from our clinical data to streamline operations, costs, and enable high-quality patient care.

This study is part of an enduring collaboration between Stanford Health Care and Atropos Health. Over the years, Stanford clinicians have requested thousands of Prognostogram RWD reports to slake their clinical curiosities with local evidence. Together, both institutions are committed to measuring the ROI of putting relevant evidence at clinicians' fingertips in this way. "We believe personalized evidence will improve clinical outcomes for diverse patient groups, costs of care, and operational efficiencies in healthcare." said Valerie Garrett, Medical Director of Client Success at Atropos Health. "We are pleased to partner with Stanford Health Care on pharmacy initiatives and anticipate repeating cycles of insight generation to support evidence-based care at Stanford."

This announcement comes after a busy year for Atropos Health – recently announcing its partnership with AWS, Evidence Network, Clinical Advisory Board, and more. The company originated from an idea at Stanford Health Care in 2011, where doctors envisioned a future of insights from the EHR at the touch of a "green button." Atropos now fulfills this charge by generating on-demand insights from real-world data for Stanford, Mayo Clinic, and other partners. The impact is building in real time– with every instance of data driven clinical Q&A that augments patient care.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is the developer of the first clinical informatics consult service powered by a network of real-world data. With a fast, methodologically-transparent approach built on peer-reviewed publications, Atropos delivers insights from hundreds of millions of de-identified patient records. This answers clinical questions that have fallen through the cracks of existing literature, accelerates observational research, and strives to make evidence-based medicine a standard of care.

