AEYE Health Welcomes Renowned Physician Guillermo Umpierrez, MD, CDCES as New Medical Board Advisor, and Prepares for Engaging Exhibitions at ENDO 2023 and ADA's 83rd Scientific Sessions

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AEYE Health , a leading provider of AI-based diagnostic screening solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Guillermo Umpierrez, MD, CDCES, as its newest Medical Board Advisor. Dr. Umpierrez, President, Medicine & Science of the American Diabetes Association (ADA), is renowned for his expertise in endocrinology and diabetes care and brings invaluable knowledge and experience to AEYE Health's team.

In conjunction with this significant appointment, AEYE Health is pleased to announce its participation in two esteemed events: ENDO 2023, to be held from June 15-18 in Chicago, IL, and the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions, scheduled for June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

ENDO 2023 is widely recognized as the premier global gathering in endocrinology, attracting over 7,000 attendees, featuring nearly 2,000 abstracts, and offering more than 200 informative sessions. To book a meeting and live demo with one of our experts during ENDO 2023 click here . The American Diabetic Association 83rd Scientific Sessions is the largest diabetes research meeting worldwide, anticipating approximately 7,800 in-person professionals and around 5,000 online professional attendees from across the globe. To book a meeting and live demo with one of our experts during the American Diabetic Association 83rd Scientific Sessions click here . These events provide an ideal platform to showcase AEYE Health's FDA-cleared AI technology for screening patients for referable diabetic retinopathy.

At both events AEYE Health will show a live demo of its FDA-cleared diabetic eye exam that is performed by AI instead of an eye specialist and provides an on-the-spot result.

AEYE Health's diagnostic screening solution utilizes a single image per eye, rarely requires dilation, and can be performed in less than 2 minutes. The screening solution is designed to enable primary care providers to perform diabetic eye exams in their clinics instead of relying on specialist referrals.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Umpierrez as our newly appointed Medical Board Advisor," said Zack Dvey-Aharon, CEO and Co-Founder of AEYE Health. "With Dr. Umpierrez's guidance, we are looking forward to demonstrating our solution at both ENDO 2023 and the American Diabetes Association's 83rd Scientific Session, showcasing how our truly practical screening solution can finally address the needs of primary care providers and help close care gaps."

"I am honored to join AEYE Health as their newest Medical Board Advisor," said Dr. Guillermo Umpierrez, MD, CDCES. "AEYE Health's commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence for diagnosing diseases, particularly diabetic retinopathy, perfectly aligns with my passion for improving patient outcomes. I am excited to contribute my knowledge and expertise to AEYE Health's team, as together, we advance the field of healthcare through innovative technology. I look forward to working collaboratively to empower primary care providers and enhance the quality of care for patients worldwide."

AEYE Health is a technology company that develops AI for diagnosing a broad range of diseases from retinal images. Its screening solution for diabetic retinopathy is FDA-cleared and designed to allow primary care providers to perform diabetic eye exams in their clinics instead of referring to specialists.

