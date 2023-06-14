Peeing when laughing? It is time to get your pelvic floor in order with the physical therapist's help and a training device

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelvic floor exercise or Kegel exercise is a popular topic today, but although many women have heard about these exercises, much education is still needed to fully understand the pelvic floor and the impact it can have on intimate health. As the brand that carries a mission to educate and empower women and break taboos surrounding women's bodies, INTIMINA answers about the pelvic floor and Kegel exercise - with the help of Rachel Gelman, a Pelvic Floor Physical Therapist.

In a recent survey with 5083 women aged 18-45 across the UK, USA, France, Spain, and Italy, INTIMINA discovered that 58% of women experience stress incontinence, meaning they release a little bit of urine when they laugh, cough, sneeze or lift something heavy. 43% said they experienced painful sex. But most are unaware that this is a symptom of pelvic floor dysfunction which can be cured.

Doing Kegels

One of the cures is Kegel exercises, which, when performed correctly, can help strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. With smart devices such as the recently launched rechargeable KegelSmart 2 , women can easily do Kegels without thinking about it. KegelSmart registers pelvic strength and automatically sets exercise levels. The 5-minute simple vibration-guided program improves the strength of pelvic floor muscles. The KegelSmart clinical trial showed that average pelvic floor strength doubled after 12 weeks, 90% of women reported improved bladder control, and 94% improved vaginal tightness and tone.

Pelvic floor physical therapist Rachel Gelman confirms that much education is needed regarding the pelvic floor muscles: "Most people don't know about these muscles until there is something "wrong" and they are experiencing symptoms. So, I spend a lot of time educating people about their pelvic floor and how it functions" and adds: "My patients often come with symptoms of urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, constipation, urinary urgency/frequency, pain with sex or sexual dysfunction."

Making the correct diagnosis

Every body is different, so it is always advised for women to consult with the pelvic floor therapist regarding their symptoms and treatment. Rachel Gelman explains why this is important: "Many patients I work with experiencing pain with intercourse have tense or guarded muscles. When muscles are tense or overactive, they can also present as lacking strength or weakness. If the muscles are in a tense state they are at their end range of motion which means they cannot contract any further, and this can lead to bladder leaks. I always recommend people get a physical examination to assess the physical state of their muscles in addition to how well coordinated these muscles are. Strength is just one component of pelvic floor activation; we want to see the endurance and coordination of these muscles."

Using devices as treatment options

According to research , vibratory stimulation can improve pelvic floor muscle strength and help conditions such as vulvodynia and incontinence. Rachel Gelman comments: "I recommend always getting an in-person examination before starting any pelvic floor exercise. Devices like KegelSmart can be helpful for people that don't have access to a provider in their area, especially if they know that their pelvic floor muscles are not in a guarded state. Sex toys and masturbation are also great options for helping with pelvic floor dysfunction. "

Whatever symptoms you are experiencing, seeking advice about pelvic floor dysfunction and treatment options from a medical professional is crucial. Most women experience pelvic floor conditions, and there is a cure. So, talking about peeing while sneezing or laughing should not be taboo. Dysfunctions like these should not deter anyone from living a healthy and fulfilled life.

About KegelSmart 2

KegelSmart 2 is a rechargeable device designed to perfectly fit the female anatomy. Coated in 100% body-safe, medical-grade silicone, the device uses unique touch sensor technology to register the user's pelvic floor strength, and then it automatically sets an exercise level to suit their needs. Gentle vibrations guide women through a complete Kegel routine - all they need to do is contract when it vibrates, and rest when it stops. Each full, effective routine takes less than 5 minutes. Exercising with KegelSmart 2 helps women to:

Prepare for a healthy pregnancy

Recover vaginal tightness after childbirth

Enhance sensations during intimacy

Improve health and impact the symptoms of stress incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, vaginal dryness, sexual dysfunction

RRP: 99.95 $/ 99.95 €

