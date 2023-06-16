24 Hour Fitness and Playworks To Unlock Over 240,000 Hours of Play for Children Nationwide

As a celebration of 40 years of operations, 24 Hour Fitness will drive up to $240,000 in donations to Playworks for every member check-in on June 24, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their 40-year anniversary celebration, 24 Hour Fitness is launching an initiative with Playworks to inspire the next generation to live a more active and healthy lifestyle. Playworks is a national nonprofit organization that helps children transform their physical and emotional health through the power of play. Children today engage in active play 50% less than their parents did, putting their health and well-being at greater risk than ever before, which this new partnership aims to address.

This partnership between 24 Hour Fitness and Playworks represents a shared commitment to promoting health and wellness in communities across the country. 24 Hour Fitness will leverage the power of their nationwide community to help advance Playworks' mission of promoting physical activity and social-emotional learning. This partnership is another milestone of 24 Hour Fitness' emergence from a challenging pandemic, with a renewed focus on innovation in fitness experiences, refreshing and opening new clubs, celebrating members, and an overall investment in creating a gym experience that's holistic, safe, effective, and fun.

For every member check-in at 24 Hour Fitness locations on June 24, 24 Hour Fitness will make a $1 donation to Playworks up to $240,000 to help get more kids playing and recreating. Every dollar donated helps Playworks partner schools nationwide to improve their recess time for children. Together with our members, we're aiming to create 240,000 hours of play across 24 schools for the 2023-2024 school year from 24 Hour Fitness. By simply checking in at a 24 Hour Fitness location, members can help make a difference in the lives of children across the nation.

"We believe that promoting health and wellness starts with the youngest members of our communities, and through this partnership with Playworks, we can help children rediscover the joy of active play," said Karl Sanft, CEO of 24 Hour Fitness. "Holistic fitness is important for everyone at every age to keep them healthy, happy, and active. We want to work with Playworks to make sure that active lifestyles start at an early age and make a difference for kids and families nationwide."

"Playworks partners with schools to ensure all kids get to experience and benefit from safe and healthy play, which has both immediate and long-term benefits for individuals and communities," says Joe Martinez, Chief Development Officer of Playworks. "An initiative like this is going to allow us to build a critical mass to change how our children develop into productive, healthy, happy adults."

Details on how members can participate or on how anyone can become a 24 Hour Fitness member, can be found at 24hourfitness.com/playworks.

