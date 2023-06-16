Unisys Investor Day Highlights Strategic Initiatives, Next-Gen Solution Portfolio and Roadmap for Continuous Innovation

BLUE BELL, Pa., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Unisys (NYSE: UIS) hosted their Investor Day in New York City, where close to 50 in-person and virtual attendees learned from Unisys senior leadership about the company's strategic vision, portfolio of enhanced solutions and its multi-year financial targets.

Debra McCann, Unisys CFO, Peter Altabef, Unisys CEO and Mike Thomson, Unisys COO (left to right)

Investors were presented with client examples that showcase how Unisys goes to market, the role the company plays in helping clients solve their most critical business challenges and the strong demand for Next-Gen IT solutions aligned with the company's solutions portfolio.

"I'm proud to spend time with our investors and talk about the opportunities we have ahead of us," said Debra McCann, Unisys chief financial officer. "We're confident that we have the right strategy, solution portfolio and team to grow revenue and free cash flow and increase shareholder value."

A webcast replay is available for viewing at www.unisys.com/investor. Please direct any questions to Unisys Investor Relations, via e-mail, at investor@unisys.com.

