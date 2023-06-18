AD NET ZERO MAKES SCIENCE-BASED TARGETS REPORTING MANDATORY FOR SUPPORTERS

Advertising climate action programme welcomes Amazon Ads, Indeed and L'Oréal as international expansion continues

CANNES, France, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Net Zero supporters, global, and at a national level, are now required to set a public science-based net zero target. This can be done through either the Science Based Targets initiative, a commitment to the UN Race to Zero (including via the SME Climate Hub), The Climate Pledge, or other comparable alternatives. Supporters will also now be required to measure and report their progress annually. Targets will need to be created within 12 months if not already in place and Ad Net Zero will provide guidance to help supporters set, measure and report. An analysis of the industry's path to net zero, based on the Ad Net Zero's Global Group publicly reported targets, has been published on adnetzero.com, sharing how many of the industry's biggest organisations are committing to decarbonisation and by what point.

Ad Net Zero has added three new commercial organisations as Global supporters – Amazon Ads, Indeed and L'Oréal – while Ad Net Zero US has doubled since launch this February to include Kroger, Mediaocean, Index Exchange and a number of agencies. Ad Net Zero launches in New Zealand this August, with further territories in discussion to form national chapters, meaning the initiative now operates in territories collectively representing 45% of the world's ad market by spend (WARC 2022).

Sebastian Munden, Chair, Ad Net Zero, said: "Science-based targets in line with the latest climate understanding are now mandatory for Ad Net Zero supporters. Companies up and down the advertising supply chain must use their influence to accelerate the removal of emissions and the promotion of the net zero economy. The urgency of this cannot be understated. Joining in with our action plan can help businesses do that."

Ad Net Zero is running an area at Cannes Lions in the Act Responsible Hall, sharing efforts to decarbonise advertising and successfully promote sustainable products, services, and behaviours. Content has been drawn from over 60 supporters, along with recent Ad Net Zero showcase sessions and Global Summit. It includes details of the IAB Tech Lab's new Sustainability Playbook with actions for decarbonising the adtech programmatic supply chain.

WFA, GARM and Ad Net Zero will be publishing a Quick Action Guide for media leaders to consider how to reduce the environmental impact of media campaigns and operations on Thursday 22nd June. WFA, GARM and Ad Net Zero have joined forces on an acceleration agenda to identify a standard framework for measuring media campaign carbon emissions, with target of taking it to wider industry consultation before end 2023.

