LELO enters the beauty universe

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since day one, LELO 's mission has been to make people more comfortable and confident in their sexuality. For the last two decades, the company has been revolutionizing the sexual wellness industry and helping individuals discover their needs and desires, helping them build confidence and improve overall well-being. Having mastered this, and coinciding with the twenty years celebration, the company announces its new big venture: delving into the make-up segment and bringing an extra sexy air to the industry.

"Stepping into the realm of beauty is a groundbreaking moment set to transform the industry as we know it. With an unrivalled track record in revolutionizing the sex toy market, LELO is now poised to redefine the beauty world. After two decades of pushing boundaries and setting new standards, we are ready to revolutionize the very concept of beauty on a global scale," says Luka Matutinović, LELO CMO.

He also adds "With our original mission in mind, the first Beauty products we developed are luxury lipsticks that enhance your look and unlock your true potential. As with all our other LELO products, we want to inspire people to feel confident and take in every day as if it was a night of unbridled passion, celebrating freedom and empowerment. For this reason, we have created a lipstick that is truly comfortable, and every shade is truly wearable."

Drench your lips in a rich, deep colour that lasts for hours

The LELO™ matte lipsticks come as Stylo and Liquid lipstick. The products come in five beautiful shades each, formulated to have a buttery, non-drying result that lasts all day. Their highly pigmented, long-lasting formulas are designed to give the boldest, most alluring lips. Lip colours have been specially chosen to flatter everyone and match all occasions, day or night.

Stylo lipstick is an extra creamy matte lipstick with a specially formulated blend of herbal-infused butter that provides emollient and antioxidant properties and regenerates your lips for a youthful, plump appearance. The creamy texture glides on smoothly and delivers an intense, vivid pop of colour. The soft focus effect creates a non-sticky barrier for long-lasting wear and a comfortable feel on the lips.

Colours are creatively named, in line with the brand: Notorious, One Night Stand, Rebel, Come on Over and Screwed.

Liquid lipstick features a revolutionary lipstick formula that combines the best of natural ingredients with cutting-edge technology. This technology ensures strong coverage in just one stroke with a formula lasting up to 12 hours. It's packed with colour and offers an extraordinary high-coverage and lightweight feeling while preserving comfort and hydration.

Colours: Freak, Horizontal Tango, Booty Call, Hot AF and Nymph.

LELO MAKEUP™ will be available on lelobeauty.com and lelo.com ; Amazon stores and specialized beauty stores such as Sephora, Cult Beauty, and FeelUnique.

RRP: Stylo lipstick 39 US dollars/euros; Liquid lipstick 39 US dollars/euros

