Registration Now Open for the 2023 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition!

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Connected World's premier ICT event, taking place 10-14 Sept. at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, hosted by BICSI.

BICSI, headquartered in Tampa, has opened registration for its 2023 Fall Conference & Exhibition. Prospective attendees may register here. Early Bird pricing is available through 11 Aug., with Regular Rates running 12 Aug.-14 Sept.

Experience information and communications technology (ICT) education at its finest as you take in dozens of specialized technical sessions addressing cutting-edge topics in ICT. Explore industry advancements in the Exhibit Hall and learn from influential trailblazers from all segments of ICT and all corners of the world.

"I'm super excited about the upcoming BICSI Fall Conference, where you'll find the perfect opportunity to enhance your skills for the ICT industry of tomorrow," says BICSI's Chief Executive Officer John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS. "With inspiring keynotes, enlightening ICT Field of Vision talks, and a curated selection of educational sessions, our devoted volunteers and staff have meticulously crafted an outstanding learning agenda. Explore the exhibit hall and connect with leading ICT companies, adding a dynamic touch to the event. This conference promises to be an invaluable experience for all."

Registration for the 2023 BICSI Fall Conference includes General and Concurrent Conference Sessions, Conference Materials, Exhibit Hall Access, as well as beverages and light snacks available during breaks Tuesday through Thursday; light hors d'oeuvres and drinks in the Exhibit Hall on Monday and Tuesday evening; and lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday. The Conference registration fee does not include admittance to Pre-Conference Masterclasses, which vary in length. Attendees may earn additional Continuing Education Credits by registering and paying for the Pre-Conference Masterclasses; to view the complete schedule, visit here.

The very first BICSI conference (BIC) was held in Tampa in 1973. Since then, BICSI has continued to hold annual conferences and foster growth in the ICT industry.

BICSI's mission is to continue to advance the ICT industry and provide a myriad of opportunities for established and emerging professionals. For more information about the 2023 Fall Conference & Exhibition, visit here. Additional information about BICSI may be found at bicsi.org.

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

