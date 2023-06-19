TEAMSTERS RALLY TO DEMAND NESTLE KEEP PLANT OPEN

Workers Protest Company Plans to Outsource 200 Local Jobs

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 11 members who work at Nestle will rally on Tues., June 20, to demand the company keep its Freehold plant open.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
Teamsters are fighting plans by Nestle USA to close its only coffee production facility in the U.S. and outsource 200 good-paying union jobs to Mexico.

Nestle managers told workers and their Teamsters Union representatives the plant could close by the end of 2023, a decision that would deeply impact workers and the local community.

Nestle made a $17 billion profit in 2022 and has taken $14.5 million in taxpayer-funded public subsidies from the state of New Jersey.

WHAT:

Teamsters rally to demand Nestle keep Freehold plant open



WHO:

Nestle workers and Teamsters Local 11 leaders



WHEN:

Tues., June 20, 7 a.m. EDT  



WHERE:

61 Jerseyville Ave.


Freehold, N.J. 07728  

