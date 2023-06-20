OpenX Reports 2022 Emissions, Achieves Net-Zero Targets for The Second Straight Year

Climate Impact Partners CarbonNeutral Certification Also Renewed

PASADENA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading omnichannel supply-side platforms today announced that the company has achieved their Net- Zero targets for the second year in a row. The announcement is in conjunction with the reporting of the company's 2022 greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory conducted by third-party environmental consultancy firm Cameron-Cole , an ADEC Innovation. At the same time, OpenX was re-certified as CarbonNeutral by Climate Impact Partners.

OpenX's 2022 emissions report finds that the company produced 1243 tCO2e in 2022, approximately double the amount that the company produced in 2021. The cause for the increase is business growth, additional business travel, and a return of in-person gatherings post Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the increase in emissions from post-pandemic business activity, OpenX was able to maintain their Net-Zero status, with an approximate 95% reduction compared to the base reporting year of 2018, when OpenX began reporting emissions.

OpenX is dedicated to the GHG reporting process and believes that transparent emissions reporting is the key to accountability as well as building trust with employees, partners, clients, and governments in addition to the global population. OpenX continues to publicly report emissions to ensure that others will become comfortable with the normal GHG emissions fluctuations that occur over time and to encourage meaningful conversations about the intersection of business growth and sustainability.

"While we're proud to achieve our Net-Zero targets for a second year in a row, the most important part of this journey is not our Net-Zero status, but our commitment to transparent emissions measurement and reporting so that we can continue to align with the existing global standards while keeping our emissions at the lowest possible levels and continuing to grow our business," said John Gentry, CEO at OpenX. "Real change comes from transparency, strategy, and process, and we're continuing to share our story to encourage every company in our industry to measure and report their emissions so that we can collectively make strides towards a more sustainable future."

OpenX is a supply-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology, and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile, and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX is a certified CarbonNeutral® company and is verified for having fulfilled their SBTi Net-Zero targets. Visit the company's website at www.openx.com .

