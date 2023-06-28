Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for July, August, and September 2023

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boards of Directors of the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Funds announced today the monthly distributions for July, August, and September 2023, as summarized in the charts below:

Ticker Fund Name Monthly

Dividend FOF Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. $0.087 LDP Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $0.131 PSF Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $0.126 PTA Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund $0.134 RFI Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. $0.080 RLTY Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund $0.110 RNP Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $0.136 RQI Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $0.080 UTF Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. $0.155

Distributions will be made on the following schedule:

Month Ex-Date Record Date Payable Date July Jul. 11, 2023 Jul. 12, 2023 Jul. 31, 2023 August Aug. 15, 2023 Aug. 16, 2023 Aug. 31, 2023 September Sept. 12, 2023 Sept. 13, 2023 Sept. 29, 2023

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has decreased its monthly distribution by $0.004 per share, to $0.131 per share. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has decreased its monthly distribution by $0.009, to $0.126. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund increased its monthly distribution by $0.006, to $0.110. Each Fund's monthly distribution has been adjusted to reflect current market conditions.

Beginning in December 2016, Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. and Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and with approval of its Board of Directors (the Board), implemented a managed distribution policy under which both Funds included long-term capital gains, where applicable, as part of the regular monthly cash distributions to its shareholders (the Plan). Effective July 1, 2023, the Board approved the termination of the Plan for PSF and LDP and adopted a new policy for each Fund to make regular monthly distributions at a level rate (the Policy). LDP and PSF expect these distributions will continue to be declared and announced on a quarterly basis. As a result of the Policy, both Funds may pay distributions in excess of their investment company taxable income and realized gains. In order to make these distributions, each Fund may have to sell portfolio securities at a less opportune time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares. Once the Policy is in effect for LDP and PSF, following each distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income, the Fund will issue a notice that will provide information regarding the amount and composition of the distribution and other related information. The Board may amend or terminate the Policy, or re-adopt a managed distribution plan, at any time without prior notice to shareholders.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund pay regular monthly cash distributions to common shareholders at a level rate that may be adjusted from time to time. Each of these fund's distributions reflect net investment income, and may also include net realized capital gains and/or return of capital. Return of capital includes distributions paid by a fund in excess of its net investment income. Such excess is distributed from the fund's assets. Under federal tax regulations, some or all of the return of capital distributed by a fund may be taxed as ordinary income. The amount of monthly distributions may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio and market conditions.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. only:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, Inc., Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc., and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (each, a "Fund" and collectively the "Funds") declared their monthly distributions pursuant to such Fund's managed distribution plans. Each Fund implemented a managed distribution policy in accordance with exemptive relief issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The policy gives each Fund greater flexibility to realize long-term capital gains throughout the year and to distribute those gains on a regular monthly basis to shareholders. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com. The Board of Directors of each Fund may amend, terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of each Fund's shares.

Distributions of a fund's investment in real estate investment trusts (REITs), master limited partnerships (MLPs) and/or closed-end funds (CEFs) may later be characterized as capital gains and/or a return of capital, depending on the character of the dividends reported to each fund after year end by the REITs, MLPs and CEFs held by a fund.

Each Fund's distributions may include net investment income, long-term capital gains, short-term capital gains and/or return of capital. Under the plan, prior to the payment date of the distribution every month, each Fund will issue a press release and a notice containing information about the amount and sources of the distribution and other related information to shareholders of record on the record date. Please note that the notice is not provided for tax reporting purposes but for informational purposes only. Information can also be found on the Funds' website at cohenandsteers.com.

Shareholders should not use the information provided in preparing their tax returns. Shareholders will receive a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year indicating how to report Fund distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expense of the fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the fund's most recent periodic reports, when available, and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting cohenandsteers.com. These reports and other filings can be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

