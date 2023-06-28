CyberTech launches third Esri Technologies Support Center in Kolkata, India

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberTech Systems and Software Inc., a leader in the realm of ArcGIS technical expertise, digitalization, and enterprise cloud transformation, has unveiled the inauguration of its third technology support center in Kolkata, India. The state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to offering unparalleled support for Esri's cutting-edge GIS products and technologies, specifically focusing on expanding CyberTech's world-class capabilities in providing exceptional assistance for the ArcGIS product suite to users worldwide.

As the unrivalled market leader in GIS technology, location intelligence, and mapping, Esri sets the standard for excellence while offering its esteemed customers award-winning support services. The establishment of the Kolkata center marks an important milestone in CyberTech's enduring partnership with Esri, joining forces with its extensive network of worldwide distributors and partners. Through this collaboration, the Kolkata center will seamlessly integrate into CyberTech's ecosystem, bolstering our ability to deliver top-notch solutions and support to clients in conjunction with Esri's global reach.

CyberTech proudly partners with Esri and is dedicated to supporting One Esri Mission. CyberTech has now set up its 3rd Esri International Technical Support Services Center in Salt Lake City, Kolkata. This center is built to Esri's global standards supporting Jack Dangermond's GIS mission. Now, Esri Technical Support Services has three offices in India's leading IT cities, employing over 200 skilled GIS staff. CyberTech has expanded its presence in eastern India, demonstrating its dedication to delivering outstanding service to its valued customers.

This new center is strategically located in eastern India and near the city's technology and education hubs. This Center has state-of-the-art facilities and currently supports the vast and complex areas of the ArcGIS product suite.

Commenting about CyberTech and its Esri technology support capability, Mr. Michael Kim, Director of Esri International Support Services, said, "The inauguration of this new center is set to significantly enhance our ability to cater to the growing needs of our expanding customer base. With this expansion, we are poised to provide even greater support and solutions to our clients, ensuring their continued success in leveraging Esri's technologies and expertise."

Commenting about this new Center, Mr. Vish Tadimety, Chairman and CEO of CyberTech, said, "At CyberTech, Esri, and ArcGIS are a cult. We are 2nd only to Esri in ArcGIS depth of expertise. We are a strategic partner, aligned with Jack's vision for the future of GIS. As part of our commitment to Esri, we make strategic investments to support the future technologies of the ArcGIS platform. The establishment of our new center in Kolkata uniquely positions Esri and CyberTech to together create new talent ecosystems."

About CyberTech Systems and Software Inc.

CyberTech's expertise is Enterprise Cloud Transformation. The Company delivers Cloud-based SAP digitalized solutions and Esri ArcGIS Enterprise platforms. CyberTech's Clients realize the benefits of SAP S/4HANA with digital processes that improve customer experience, gain real-time insights, and increased productivity. The Company's Spatial analytics deliver digitalization benefits by integrating maps with Enterprise data. CyberTech is a trusted partner for several global enterprise Cloud transformations. The Company has strategic relationships with Esri, Cisco, Microsoft, and SAP.

For more information, please visit our website www.cybertech.com

