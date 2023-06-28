MetTel Introduces SD-WAN Client for the Mobile Workforce

VMware SD-WAN delivered via MetTel Managed Network Services to your mobile device

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel today announced an SD-WAN Client for mobile devices, a service offered to clients through MetTel Customer Innovation Labs. The SD-WAN Client brings all the benefits of SD-WAN at the office, to home, road or wherever workers need to access the high bandwidth performance and security of their corporate network. The client can be installed on a user's computer, tablet and smart phone creating a secure connection to their company corporate network.

The MetTel SD-WAN Client for Mobile Devices brings the power and performance of SD-WAN with you wherever you work. (PRNewswire)

MetTel will deliver the SD-WAN Client as part of its fully managed network services using VMware SD-WAN underlying technology.

SD-WAN is designed to simplify communication between geographically separated sites, as well as among cloud applications and services. It generates a software-managed overlay on top of the existing physical infrastructure.

"The SD-WAN market is forecast to generate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% in end-user spending from 2020 through 2026," according to the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SD-WAN.

Drivers behind SD-WAN's growth are better visibility, availability, enhanced performance, and more flexibility than MPLS.

SD-WAN is a foundation of the distributed enterprise WAN. It connects users at branch locations and home offices securely to the cloud without consuming data center resources. It allows businesses to adopt new applications at the edge for innovation and digital transformation.

"The new SD-WAN Client, using the power of software defined networking, is a game changer for enterprise WANs. The ability to extend all the remediation techniques, management and intelligence that has been built around the SD-WAN branch network today to the end user device will make the end user experience dramatically better," said Ed Fox, Chief Technology Officer of MetTel and head of MetTel Labs. "Extending the WAN to the mobile device is a brilliant next step towards ubiquitous performance for employees as they move through all different work environments and is a perfect fit for MetTel's Mobile Device as a Service offering."

The SD-WAN Client is available for use on macOS, Windows, iOS, Android and Linux operating systems which will make it accessible on most smart phones, tablets and laptop computers.

"The SD-WAN Client brings enhanced simplicity, security, and reliability of SD-WAN to remote users and devices located outside of the branch, enabling VMware and MetTel to help enterprises effectively and more securely support today's hybrid workforce and the myriad of applications they need to consume," said Abe Ankumah, vice president and general manager, SASE, VMware. "At the same time, this expansion allows MetTel to deliver to their customers a completely managed and turnkey VMware SASE service, which both companies are excited about."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN, By Jonathan Forest, Naresh Singh, Andrew Lerner, Karen Brown Published 12 September 2022.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend, and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel), LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™

Media Contact:

Mike Azzi

mazzi@mettel.net

347.420.0957

MetTel Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manhattan Telecommunication Corporation (MetTel)