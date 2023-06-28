Threshold 360 Announces General Availability of Major Release Empowering Hospitality, Senior Living, and Tourism Industries

Version 23.2 includes more powerful tools to drive direct lead conversion in its immersive sales and marketing platform

TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Threshold 360, a trusted sales platform provider that features immersive virtual tour technology, announces the general availability of its latest release, 23.2. Boasting an array of powerful sales and analytic capabilities, 23.2 represents a significant leap forward for the company. After extensive field testing, 23.2 is now ready to serve organizations of all sizes across industries, including travel and tourism, hospitality, and the senior living industries, among others.

Threshold 360 is the leading virtual tour platform for the hospitality and tourism industry.

The 23.2 release improves the way businesses engage with their customers. Enhanced with an upgraded 360° viewer, innovative call-to-action functions, and advanced analytics to track campaign effectiveness, this release empowers businesses dependent on in-person traffic to convert online views into in-person visits and tours.

"Threshold 360 provides our partners with the advantage they require. It lets visitors, conference planners, sports organizers, and the community discover their ideal place," said Vimal Vyas, Vice President of Data, Security, and Digital Innovation for Greater Raleigh CVB. "With their most recent virtual tour technology and analytics release, Threshold360 continues to develop enterprise-level products, with faster loading visual content that is clear, sharp, and vivid."

By harnessing the power of 23.2, Threshold 360 customers gain valuable insights through intuitive data dashboards. The new viewer and analytics system features tagging at the campaign, per-session, source, and metadata levels. With this tagging, customer dashboards unveil the story behind tour viewership, revealing who is engaging with specific tours or landing pages.

"The upgraded user interface 23.2 allows us to dynamically tweak the spec requirements so it is configured for the differently sized templates across our website," said Lee Prutsman, Marketing Manager for Visit KC. "Using the new reporting and analytics features, we're able to tag and track tours to monitor the levels of engagement for locations with multiple website integrations."

"Our goal with this release is to provide our customers with tools that minimize conversion friction through enhanced analytics and call-to-action features that ultimately convert online viewers into in-person visitors," said Jesse Taylor, VP of Engineering at Threshold 360. "The improved analytics give actionable insights to enable our customers to effectively manage their virtual tours, and maximize their reach, engagement, and conversions."

With the general availability of 23.2, Threshold 360 solidifies its position as an industry leader in delivering immersive experiences that drive tangible business outcomes. The company remains committed to empowering organizations in the hospitality, senior living, and tourism sectors to thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.

About Threshold 360

Threshold 360 is the leading virtual tour platform for the hospitality and tourism industry. With a library of over 100,000 locations and over 1 billion views, Threshold 360's immersive virtual experiences increase lead conversion rates, viewer engagement, and drive business growth for its customers.

Media Contact:

Invado Group

tampabay@invadogroup.com

617.415.3883

www.threshold360.com

View original content:

SOURCE Threshold 360