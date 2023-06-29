Driven Brands to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today announced that it will host an Investor Day in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. The event will include presentations and Q&A with leaders from across the company.

Driven Brands (PRNewswire)

The Investor Day will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands' Investor Relations webpage at investors.drivenbrands.com. The event is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. EDT and is expected to last approximately 4 hours. To register for the in-person event please send an email to DrivenbrandsIR@icrinc.com.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,800 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.8 billion in system-wide sales.

