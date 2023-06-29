GM Defense Incorporates GM Defense Canada

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense announced that it incorporated GM Defense Canada, in alignment with GM Defense International, which was established in 2022. As GM Defense expands and pursues additional international programs, the formation of GM Defense Canada will strengthen the business' ability to support efforts to modernize the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The new entity strengthens our ability to develop solutions in Canada as we pursue important near term opportunities, such as the Light Utility Vehicle (LUV) and Light Forces Enhancement programs," said Stephen duMont, president of GM Defense. "We will continue to leverage General Motors' advanced commercial technology, engineering resources and investments in Canada that help our global defense and government customers transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future."

"The creation of a Canadian entity for defence underscores our commitment to Canada and our conviction that our engineering and manufacturing capacity right here in Canada can serve and help to modernize the Canadian Armed Forces," said Marissa West, president of GM Canada. "We believe that GM Defense has a unique ability to offer best-in-class equipment, technology, and sustainment to support those who serve, and we are proud to do so."

GM Defense recently participated at the Canadian Association of the Defence and Security Industries exhibit where it showcased commercial-based solutions to help meet the needs of the Canadian Armed Forces. GM Defense demonstrated its LUV prototype based on the Chevrolet Silverado and two variants of the proven and fielded Infantry Squad Vehicle, based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2. The business continues to build sustainable solutions like the ones shown at CANSEC that can be serviced and maintained through GM Canada's robust network of 448 dealers and GM's global supply chain.

As new international growth efforts emerge, GM Defense may incorporate additional entities in other countries. Focus areas for the business currently remain in North America, across Europe, Indo Pacific and throughout the Middle East.

