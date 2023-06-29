SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH MARCH 6, 2024, AND ADDS NEW SEASONAL SERVICE

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its flight schedule today through March 6, 2024, enabling Customers to book their early 2024 getaways.

Southwest® also announced today it is adding new seasonal nonstop service. Beginning Jan. 13, 2024, Southwest will offer service on Saturdays between Omaha, Neb., and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

Seasonal Service Returns for Late Winter Travel

Southwest will also resume several seasonal routes beginning as early as Jan. 8, 2024, bringing convenient flights for Customers to take a break from winter weather.

Southwest will resume daily service beginning Jan. 8, 2024, between Dallas and Fort Myers, Fla. and between Dallas and Palm Springs, Calif. A few days later, on Jan. 14, 2024, Southwest will resume flights on Sundays between Dallas and Louisville, Ky.

The airline will also bring back routes linking cities across the United States to many Florida destinations. Customers can now book seasonal weekend service beginning on Sat., Jan. 13, 2024, between:

Albany, N.Y. and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla. Phoenix and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla. Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Myers, Fla. Louisville, Ky. and Fort Myers, Fla Providence, R.I. and Fort Myers, Fla. Cleveland and Tampa, Fla. Cincinnati and Orlando, Fla. Detroit and Orlando, Fla. Minneapolis/St. Paul and Orlando, Fla. (offered Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Weekends)

Beginning on the same day, the airline will offer weekly service on Saturdays between:

Hartford, Conn. and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

Grand Rapids, Mich. and Fort Myers, Fla.

Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Fort Myers, Fla.

Minneapolis/St. Paul and Tampa, Fla.

On Jan. 14, 2024, the airline will offer nonstop service on Sundays between Louisville, Ky., and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

For a full list of all the returning seasonal markets, visit this link on the Southwest Airlines Newsroom.

Today's schedule extension comes just a few weeks after the airline published its 2023 holiday flight schedule. Those flights, and flights through March 6, 2024, are available for purchase at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

31973-2019 annual profitability

View original content:

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.