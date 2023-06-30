Recognize UV Safety Awareness Month by Supporting Your Skin With Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher by Dr. Steven Gundry

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Contains

Potent Polyphenol Extracts That Work to Help Reduce The Visibility

Of Age Spots, Sun Spots, And Brown Spots

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- July is UV Safety Awareness Month. A month dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of UV radiation from the sun and promoting sun protection practices. Throughout one's life, exposure to the sun and UV light can lead to various forms of sun damage. In addition to the appearance of premature wrinkling and age spots, the results of sun damage can also include redness, puffiness, a weakened immune system, and impaired wound healing. Dr. Steven Gundry, a renowned nutrition pioneer, and cardiothoracic surgeon, emphasizes the importance of gut health as the key to healthy skin and skin protection.

In honor of this month, Dr. Gundry recommends consuming nutrients like astaxanthin, which exhibits significant UV protection. Foods such as algae, wild-caught salmon, and wild-caught trout contain astaxanthin and can help the skin fight sun damage.

To help address the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone caused by sun damage, Dr. Steven Gundry recommends eating foods to feed your good gut bacteria for a healthy microbiome and Gundry MD Dark Spot Diminisher. This remarkable serum is formulated with potent polyphenol extracts and vitamins to help diminish the appearance of dark spots and rejuvenate the skin, giving it a youthful glow.*

What is Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher?

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher is designed to help fight the effects of sun exposure, including unsightly sun spots, age spots, and liver spots. This scientifically advanced solution offers a breakthrough formula that caters specifically to sensitive skin types, providing a viable solution for those seeking to rejuvenate the appearence of their skin tone and restore its natural radiance. Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher's unique formulation combines gentle yet potent ingredients to target and help alleviate the appearance of existing dark spots, while also helping to fight the emergence of new ones.

This transformative serum stands out from others with its infusion of polyphenol extracts. Polyphenols can act as a shield against the damaging effects of environmental factors, helping to restore the skin's youthful vitality. With consistent use, this cutting-edge formula works its magic, gradually revealing a healthier, more vibrant-looking complexion. UV Awareness Month serves as a timely reminder to prioritize skin health and adopt effective sun protection practices.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Ingredients

The following powerful ingredients in Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher help to rejuvenate your skin and unveil its beauty:

Brightenyl: Helps unlock a brighter, more even complexion by working harmoniously with your skin's natural microflora.*

Superox-C : An extract derived from the Kakadu plum, that offers unparalleled benefits with its Vitamin C content approximately 100 times that of an orange.*

Blueberry Fruit Extract: An extract that contains resveratrol , a potent polyphenol known for diminishing oxidative damage and helping promote firmer, toned, and glowing looking skin.*

Granpowder Lumière-DP : A fine powder, infused with real Diamond Powder, that promotes a healthy glow while helping to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*

Acai Fruit Extract: A powerful extract that helps nourishes your skin with the mighty antioxidant derived from acai fruits. Packed with polyphenols , essential vitamins (B1, B2, B3, E , and C ), and vital fatty acids like Omega 3, it supports skin health.*

Sweetesse Arctic Meadowsweet Extract: A potent polyphenol that helps promote a healthier and revitalized complexion.*

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Key Benefits

Boosts skin radiance, resulting in a healthier and more vibrant appearance.*

Helps diminish the appearance of dark spots, promoting an even-toned complexion.*

Refines and smoothes the skin, helping to enhance its overall texture.*

Where to Purchase Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher can be purchased on the Gundry MD website for $120.00 with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher Suggested Use

For the best results of the Gundry MD Polyphenol Dark Spot Diminisher incorporate this advanced serum into your regimen twice daily by applying a dime-sized amount to dark marks, age spots, sun spots, or any areas of discoloration.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com , @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook , and YouTube .

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details the famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox diet. Dr. Gundry's latest book, Unlocking the Keto Code , reveals the key to healthy living is mitochondrial uncoupling. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , or @drstevengundry on Instagram , and @drgundry on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

