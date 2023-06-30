This Week in Environment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including sustainable flight data and a proposal for vertical farming in Detroit.
NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the environment industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- GrubMarket Joins Forces with One Tree Planted to Advance Tree Planting and Reforestation Efforts
This partnership aims to support nationwide reforestation efforts and combat climate change by planting trees in critical agricultural areas that have been devastated by natural disasters and climate events.
- Sabre adds sustainability data to flight searches using Google's CO2 emissions model
As part of Sabre's and Google's long-term partnership Sabre has integrated Google's Travel Impact Model (TIM) to display the carbon footprint of flights on its systems, thereby empowering travelers to make informed decisions about their trips.
- Bedrock and Vertical Harvest to Bolster Detroit's Local Food System with New Proposed Vertical Farming Infrastructure
Situated within Detroit's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood, the proposed 60,000 square foot structure would stand 74 feet tall and feature a 205,000 square foot growing canopy that utilizes hydroponic, vertical and controlled environmental agricultural practices. An estimated 2.2 million pounds of fresh vegetables, including Lettuces, Petite Greens, Microgreens and Herbs would be produced year-round.
- Pangaia and Goldwin join forces with Spiber to build a global circularity solution for transforming end-use textiles and agricultural byproducts into new materials
Spiber's long-term partners Pangaia and Goldwin have joined Spiber's revolutionary "biosphere circulation" program, dedicated to transforming discarded apparel and textiles and agricultural byproducts into nutrients for microbial fermentation and production of novel protein materials.
- Carbon Reform Introduces Carbon Capsule® Pilot Unit for Improved Indoor Air Quality and Sustainable Carbon Capture
The Carbon Capsule® is an advanced unit that integrates with existing HVAC systems, providing a simple retrofit solution for facility managers and building owners. Unlike traditional building energy optimization solutions that neglect comprehensive air purification, Carbon Reform's Carbon Capsule® efficiently reduces CO2 levels while eliminating harmful particulate matter, pathogens, and volatile organic compounds from the air.
- Earth Rangers Survey Shows Eco-Anxiety Actually Boosts Eco-Action in Kids; US Northeast and West Lead In Both, While Midwest Lags Behind
"Google Trends data shows a 60 percent jump in searches for eco-anxiety in the last year, yet the majority of the information being served up in response is overwhelmingly negative," said Tovah Barocas, President of Earth Rangers. "Our data shows just the opposite; that today's generation is leveraging their concerns as a catalyst for positive change."
- Barilla, More Sustainable Supply Chains Together with 9,000 Farms the Commitment to Renewable Energy and 100% Recyclable Packaging and the Support for Local Communities
The aim is to innovate and reduce the impact of production processes in terms of CO2eq emissions, energy and water consumption, to promote sustainable supply chains and to design packaging to be recyclable.
- Huawei-IUCN Tech4Nature Initiative Announced New Phase of Coral Reef Protection Project
"I commend the achievement of the Tech4Nature initiative. Our objective is that by 2030, we can work together for a healthy ocean that supports nature and people," said the Honorable Sudheer Maudhoo, Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping for Mauritius.
- Natural Grocers® Celebrates Sustainability Milestone, While Giving Back to Communities
Since 2009, the Company has prevented 500 million single-use plastic bags from impacting the environment with disposable bag-free checkouts.
- Innovative Luxury Plant Care Brand Takes Root, Launches Effortless Self-Watering Cowbell Product
"We developed the Cowbell to be adaptable, making it an indispensable tool for plant enthusiasts of all levels. From urban apartment dwellers to suburban gardeners, the self-watering Cowbell helps plants thrive while also seamlessly blending into the potted plant, offering an aesthetically subtle and elegant display," said Jeanna Liu, founder & CEO of Cowbell Plant Co..
- Joyful Ventures Launches $23M Fund to Propel Sustainable Protein Sector
The fund will focus on disruptive early stage startups working in all aspects of sustainable and regenerative protein solutions, including plant-based, precision fermentation, mycoproteins, molecular agriculture, and cultivated technologies, with a strong focus on B2B.
- Streetleaf Launches Solar Streetlights to Scale Reliable, Sustainable Civic Infrastructure
"We are delighted to bring an environmentally-friendly solution to such a vital aspect of civic infrastructure," said Kartik Goyani, founder of Streetleaf. "Our solar streetlights are a step forward to re-engineering climate-forward communities."
- Solectrac launches electric tractor rental program
"We want to facilitate getting our zero-emission equipment into as many operations as possible. Electric tractors not only eliminate on-site emissions, but they provide a healthier work environment for operators," said Mani Iyer, CEO of Solectrac.
