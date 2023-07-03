NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE ANNOUNCES UPDATES AND FINAL SCHEDULE FOR THE INAUGURAL NCL CUP SERIES

NCL Cup Series races to conclude in Atlanta, Georgia.

MIAMI, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth NCL Cup race—originally scheduled for September 17 in Washington D.C.—has been removed from the original four-race series. The National Cycling League (NCL), the first-of-its-kind professional cycling league, has announced that the remaining two races in the NCL Cup Series will include NCL Cup Denver (August 13), with NCL Cup Atlanta (August 20) being the final event for the 2023 season.

SnowyMountain Photography (PRNewswire)

In a statement from Andrea Pagnanelli, CEO of the National Cycling League, the NCL announced that "The National Cycling League stands to set the standard in cycling and sports. We proved that with our inaugural race in Miami Beach and are building the foundation to set us up for the future. With any startup, pivots will occur. This was a necessary change to ensure we could put our full attention into 2024 and beyond."

NCL Denver—the second race of the NCL Cup Series—will take place on Sunday, August 13 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, home to Major League Soccer's (MLS) Colorado Rapids. The third and final race of the series will conclude on Sunday, August 20 in Atlanta at the world-renowned Porsche Experience Center.

The 2023 NCL Cup Series began on April 8 in Miami Beach, Florida, with the Denver Disruptors winning the inaugural race on the streets of South Beach. It marked the first race of the professional cycling league's series, which encompasses ten co-ed teams of professional cyclists, including NCL-owned teams Denver Disruptors and Miami Nights.

Teams consist of a men's and a women's division. Those without both men's and women's divisions may merge with another men's/women's team for the purpose of competing in the NCL Cup Series. To learn more about the 2023 NCL Cup participating teams, visit nclracing.com/teams.

NCL races are sanctioned by USA Cycling and feature an innovative competition format in which men and women compete on the same team, on the same course, in a way that respects their differences yet weighs their performances and values their contributions equally. Fans also have access to real-time data and scoring through the NCL's scoreboard, a first in professional criterium racing.

In addition to being the first gender-equal professional sports league in the country, NCL is also the first majority women- and minority-owned league. Notable investors include Miami Dolphins Cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Chargers Safety Derwin James, Titans Safety Kevin Byard, FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho, NBA Former Executive Director Michele Roberts, and others.

For more information on all qualifying events, pre-race festivities, and VIP tickets, visit nclracing.com.

About National Cycling League

Founded in 2022, the National Cycling League (NCL) is revolutionizing professional cycling into a world-class spectator sport. The NCL is the first majority women- and minority-owned league and the first gender-equal professional sport, where men and women compete on the same team and contribute to the scoreboard equally. The 2023 NCL Cup is a series of professional criterium races held in iconic cities across the United States. For more information, visit nclracing.com .

