The Carlstar Group announces brand transition

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlstar Group is excited to unveil a brand evolution aimed at positioning the company for continued excellence and growth in the future. Over the next few years, The Carlstar Group will be transitioning products carrying the Carlisle brand to the Carlstar brand, ensuring that its primary brand name reflects the company that designs, manufactures, sells, and supports the product. This strategic move provides internal and external coherence, while maximizing the opportunity to promote a brand exclusive to the Specialty Tire and Wheel space.

"While the impetus for our brand evolution was company strategy, what our customers and partners should know is that the execution of this transition was planned with their considerations taking primacy. 'Carlisle branded tires are now Carlstar' is our principal message regarding this change. The letters on the sidewall will change but everything else stays the same. The people, facilities, processes, premier product quality and dependability, and our entire value proposition that has made us the preferred destination for specialty tires and wheels over the last 100 years will remain the same."

Jacob Thomas

CEO - The Carlstar Group

The Carlstar Group has meticulously prepared for this brand transition to ensure a smooth implementation. The transition will be executed through a two-pronged approach. Marketing materials will undergo a multi-step transition, providing a gradual experience leveraging "Carlisle branded tires are now Carlstar". The tire sidewalls transition will be phased in timing but will occur in a single step moving from Carlisle to Carlstar, prioritizing high-volume SKUs with customer considerations taken into account.

The Carlstar Group is confident that this brand evolution will help reinforce its position as a premier specialty tire and wheel manufacturer and strengthen the foundation for a bright future marked by innovation and expansion.

About The Carlstar Group

The Carlstar Group, headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is a global manufacturer of original equipment and aftermarket tires and wheels for outdoor power equipment, powersports, specialty trailer, agriculture, construction, and industrial markets. Their portfolio of several leading brands includes Carlisle® tires, Carlstar® tires, ITP®, Cragar®, Black Rock®, Unique®, and Marastar® products. The Carlstar Group employs 3,400 associates in 15 facilities located in four countries. For more information about The Carlstar Group, visit www.carlstargroup.com.

