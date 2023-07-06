Genesys Cloud CX Achieves FedRAMP Authorization to Enable Government Agencies to Transform Customer Experience

U.S. federal agencies positioned to move to the cloud securely with leading cloud customer experience orchestration platform from Genesys

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) authorization at the Moderate Impact level for the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform. According to the Genesys State of Customer Experience Report, more than two-thirds of customer experience (CX) leaders at government agencies plan to implement a CX platform that integrates systems within the next two years. Now, with FedRAMP authorization, Genesys Cloud CX U.S. public sector customers can access the most innovative platform for orchestrating experiences, while protecting their mission, assets and resources.

"Government agencies are under tremendous pressure to modernize their infrastructure to provide personalized, empathetic experiences, all while facing limited budgets and compliance mandates unique to the public sector," said Olivier Jouve, Chief Product Officer at Genesys. "Genesys Cloud CX provides the secure and compliant, open platform they need to meet the changing needs and increasing expectations of their customers."

With Genesys Cloud CX, state and federal agencies will have access to a powerful set of set of digital, voice, artificial intelligence (AI), workforce engagement management (WEM), analytics and unified communications and collaboration (UCC) capabilities built to orchestrate the customer experience across every touchpoint. Key benefits of the platform include:

Improved Customer Experience: Genesys Cloud CX allows U.S. public sector customers to deliver exceptional experiences through real-time access to interactions and data which provides better insights into citizen needs and visibility into journey management metrics to identify opportunities for improvement, track progress towards goals and more.

Improved Employee Experience: U.S. public sector customers can use Genesys Cloud CX to tap into employee behavior to understand, predict and learn what employees need to unleash their best potential and reduce turnover.

IT System Modernization: With access to Genesys Cloud CX service from anywhere with an internet connection, government employees can work remotely or in the field. This provides state and federal agencies with the ability to deliver services to constituents anytime, anywhere.

Enhanced Security and Compliance: The Genesys Cloud CX platform strictly complies with FedRAMP requirements, delivering critical system confidentiality, integrity and availability for government agencies and customers.

"Government agencies continue to plan for, and execute on, a move to the cloud to better serve and protect citizens," said Sheila McGee-Smith, President and Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics, LLC. "Genesys Cloud CX FedRAMP authorization communicates to both governmental and enterprise decision makers the company's ongoing commitment to provide a secure and compliant cloud-based platform that enables them to provide mission-critical services and support to constituents around the country and the world."

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. FedRAMP enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations that help accelerate procurement and streamline adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Genesys supports government agencies of a variety of functions and services including State of Missouri, NAVAIR, a state unemployment agency, and more.

The Genesys Cloud CX FedRAMP authorized solution is available for procurement through Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted IT Government Solutions Provider, on multiple state, local and federal contract vehicles.

For more information, click here.

